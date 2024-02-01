Former model Lisa Murphy dies aged 51 following illness

Former model Lisa Murphy has died at the age of 51 following an illness.

It is understood she had been suffering from a serious medical condition in recent years.

Ms Murphy, who was from Ballinteer, starred in the reality show Dublin Wives between 2012 and 2013.

She was a regular fixture on the Dublin social scene during the Celtic Tiger years and was previously involved in relationships with solicitor Gerald Kean, dancer Michael Flatley, and boxer Joe Egan.

Broadcaster Maia Dunphy was among those to pay tribute to her following her death.

“I’m so sad to hear of the passing of Lisa Murphy,” she said.

“I met her many times, and we couldn’t have been more different but I liked her so much. There’s lots I’d like to say, but now doesn’t feel like the time. All I will say is she was worth far more than how she was often treated.”

Former Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter said: “Very shocked to read about the passing of Lisa Murphy. She always came across so sweet, polite and kind natured any time I met her. Rest in peace Lisa. Thinking of her family and friends today.”