New year to get off to unsettled start with yellow wind warning issued for four counties

The new year is to get off to a wet and windy start, with heavy rain and thunder possible, Met Éireann has said.

A yellow wind warning is in place for Clare, Cork, Limerick and Kerry until 5pm on Sunday, with the forecaster cautioning that westerly winds will be “strong and gusty at times”.

The potential impact of this, it said, is loose debris, displaced objects, difficult travelling conditions and waves overtopping.

Elsewhere, New Year’s Eve is to be breezy or windy with scattered showers and occasional bright periods.

Some of the showers will be heavy and there is a chance of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures will be between five and eight degrees with a fresh to strong and gusty westerly wind, very strong in the southwest.

As the festivities begin on Sunday evening, the showers will gradually become confined to the northern half of the country, but will remain heavy and possibly thundery in the northwest. The fresh to strong westerly winds will slowly ease overnight with temperatures dropping down to between one and four degrees.

On New Year’s Day, there will be a mix of sunny spells and just a few isolated showers at first but cloud will build during the day with rain spreading across the country from the southwest during the afternoon and evening.

The rain will be heavy at times, with highest temperatures of five to nine degrees with a light to moderate wind.

The rain will continue to be heavy overnight, with blustery winds and lowest temperatures of two to five degrees.

Tuesday will be a rather unsettled and cloudy day with scattered showers and blustery winds. Some isolated sunny spells will develop across eastern counties, however.

It will stay rather cloudy through the night with the showers becoming confined to western and northern counties. Lowest temperatures of one to four degrees in a moderate westerly breeze.

There will be a mix of cloud and some sunny spells for Wednesday but some showers will move into western and northern counties during the morning and afternoon. It will stay mostly dry across Leinster and east Munster with highest temperatures of five to nine degrees.

Looking further ahead, the current indications are that the unsettled weather is to continue with a mix of cloud and showers for most counties.