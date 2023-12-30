Man dies after vehicle he was driving overturned on Kerry road

The road at Aulaneduff, Abbeydorney has been closed. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man aged in his 40s has died after the vehicle he was driving overturned on a road in Co Kerry on Friday night.

The single-vehicle collision took place at Aulaneduff, Abbeydorney at approximately 9.15pm.

A female passenger aged in her 30s was also injured in the incident and was removed from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry.

Gardaí said her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

READ MORE

The body of the man remained at the scene on Saturday morning, and is to be removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry where a postmortem will take place.

The road at Aulaneduff, Abbeydorney has been closed and traffic diversions are in place pending a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information or footage that could aid their investigation to contact them. – PA