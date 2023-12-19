Bridge Notes: Celtic Nations simultaneous pairs competitions bring out the best of Irish players

Irish players formed the majority of the 4,000 competitors who took part in the Celtic Nations simultaneous pairs competitions in 118 clubs throughout Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The best score, 75.67 per cent, was posted by Maura Beggy and Jean Smyth (Trim) on Thursday. Jim McDonnell and Brian Moore (Windsor, Northern Ireland) scored 72.29 per cent on Monday when Mary Murray and Willy Clingan (Dún Laoghaire) scored 70.96 to be third best of the week. Nicola O’Dowd and Maria Rusu (Declan Byrne Bridge, Dublin), at 68.70, were best on Tuesday while Vincent Hannon and Róisín Moloney, (Sligo and Friends online) headed Friday’s results with 69.63. Proceeds raised in Ireland will be used to develop and promote the game among juniors.

Anna Onishuk, Karel De Raeymaeker, Kelan O’Connor and Gay Keaveney were first, with Noreen Pender, Kathleen Vaughan, Orla McEntee and Deirdre O’Halloran second, against strong British and American opposition in the recent Diumraid online Swiss teams tournament. The competition, which regularly attracts overseas competitors, will be held as usual on St Stephen’s Day at 7.15pm. Log into the BBO (Bridge Base Online) website from 5.15pm and search for “diumraid” or host CBAI125478 to register. Team-mates will be provided if necessary.

Fearghal O’Boyle’s Sligo and Friends online games will continue over the holiday period, including St Stephen’s Day when separate graded competitions will begin at 7.30pm. In addition there will be an open 15-board individual competition with restricted bidding system at 8.15pm. Recent Sligo and Friends results – Wednesday: Máire and John O’Keeffe (Rathcoole, Dublin); 2. Liam Hyde, Joe Carroll (Limerick); 3. Tommy and Robert Banks (Sligo). Thursday: Eibhlin McCracken, Mary Regan (Donegal); 2. Tom Reilly, Pat Costello (Laois); 3. Joan McDonald, Anthony Coogan (Wexford); Fast Friday (six minutes per deal): 1. Connell McLoone, John McGinley (Donegal), 2. Anne Butler, Rita Lacey (Leixlip); 3. Gabriel Murphy, Martin Naughton (Mayo). Intermediate: 1. Maura Ryan, Florence Coffey (Tulla); 2. Gráinne Courtney, Paul Woodlock (Dublin, Dubai); 3. (tie) Michelle and Suzie Berkery (Dublin); Anne Darmody, Mary Power (Clonmel, Rosses Point).

The Regent Bridge Club in Waterloo Road, Dublin will host the traditional open team tournament (Wigoder Cup) on New Year’s Day starting at 1.30pm. Entry details on the club’s website. The annual intermediate pairs competition for the Cairnduff Trophy will be held at the club on Sunday January 7th.

The senior age limit is being raised to 64 from January 1st, 2024.