Drone delivery services for Dublin suburbs expected to be licensed in early 2024

A delivery drone of Meituan UAS lands at their station at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition Global 2023 in Dubai this October.

Commercial drone delivery services are expected to be licensed for parts of suburban Dublin early next year, according to regulators who see the move as the next step in its expansion.

January will also mark implementation of mandatory inbuilt tracking systems in new machines, enabling the public to identify individual drones with the aid of simple mobile phone apps.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) which has kept regulation of the industry to the fore of European ambitions, believes such advances continue to imbue public confidence in drone use and services.

“We can see this early in the new year drone delivery service commencing operations within the city of Dublin,” said IAA chief operations officer Jim Gavin.

Companies such as Manna Aero and Alphabet’s Wing have already successfully trialled delivery services in places including Balbriggan and Lusk in north county Dublin, Moneygall, Co Offaly, and Oranmore, Co Galway.

Once granted regulatory approval, companies can apply for commercial services including food and groceries. Medical supplies and test samples are also expected to greatly benefit, according to those familiar with plans, by leaving and returning to patient centres faster than via traditional delivery services.

While such deliveries are now expected to get closer to the capital, it is believed they are unlikely, at least initially, to enter the city centre market where they would be less able to compete with bike-led deliveries or find suitable drop-off points.

The IAA gives aviation licences to companies, although local authorities must also grant operational approval.

“It’s sustainable aviation. What we’re seeing now is the fruits of that work done predominantly by the industry — we’re there to really support industry and to make sure they comply with whatever regulations they need to follow,” said Mr Gavin. “But I think the consumers and Irish citizens will benefit from this in the future.”

He was speaking at the IAA’s annual Christmas appeal for those receiving new drones weighing 250g or more, or those with a fixed camera, to register themselves online as operators per regulations. There are about 7,500 drone operators registered in the State. Amateur and commercial operations are now heavily regulated, but according to the IAA and Garda there has been relatively little in the way of public complaints or negative feedback from the drone community which informally self-regulates.

Two court cases are ongoing concerning alleged drone misuse around Dublin Airport.

“The biggest offence, I suppose, that we see is that drones cannot be flown within 5km of airports, any airport, obviously because of the serious risk that poses to manned aviation,” said Insp John Egan of the Garda Air Support Unit.

From January, mandatory remote identification systems will come into effect for most classes of drones except those below 250g and smaller toys. This will mean new models fitted with Bluetooth or wifi devices identifying the location of the drone, the remote operators and the route.