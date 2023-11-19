Cold conditions ahead but those wishing for snow told not to raise their hopes

Colder conditions could result in wintry precipitation in the north towards the end of this week, but those hoping to see significant falls of the “white stuff” are likely to be disappointed, according to Met Éireann.

While in Britain there are predictions of the first snows of the season this week, frost is far more likely in Ireland, but probably not until next weekend.

“We’re coming to that time of year when people would be looking at the start of snow,” Met Éireann meteorologist Liz Walsh said. “Usually at the end of November the start of December people start looking for the white stuff, and there are some indications that it will turn colder towards the end of this week possibly early the next week, but unfortunately we can’t give any certainty on that.”

There was quite a divergence in forecasts towards the end of next week, she said. “Some of the weather models are bringing down cold air over us, and that could lead to wintery precipitation, and then equally there are other models that keep us in the milder air.

READ MORE

“It is getting more uncertain from Friday onwards, so there is the chance there could be some wintry precipitation on northern hills by the end of this week or early next week, but it doesn’t look like it’s a prolonged event, if it does happen.”

Predictions of a big freeze for Britain may also be overblown, she said.

“The tip of Scotland is at a much higher latitude than we are, so they could see the first snow in Scotland. I would say that is more likely to happen towards the end of this week, that the tip of Scotland may see some snow, but because of the difference in latitude I don’t know if that will reach as far down as Ireland.”

It was more likely Ireland would experience frost than snow, she said.

“There are some indications we could see some cold air coming down and maybe the first real frosts, because it has been quite frost free so far this season – any there has been has been very little and it’s been very patchy – so certainly towards the end of the week there does look like an increased risk of frost.”

For the coming days however, it is likely to remain mild, but drizzly.

“For this week we’re looking at a bit of an unsettled start, but it does look like it is going to settle down through the week. For Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday it looks like a mostly cloudy affair, with patchy rain and drizzle. It will be a little bit worse on Wednesday and Thursday, with a lot of cloud, but there could be some brighter spells on Tuesday, when it looks mainly dry, aside from patchy rain and drizzle and that should be mainly in the west and northwest.”