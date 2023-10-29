Ireland weather: Forecast remains unsettled with wet and windy conditions

The weather will remain unsettled this week, with a spot of very wet and windy weather possible on Wednesday and Thursday, Met Éireann has said.

There will be a mix of sunny spells and showers on Sunday, heaviest in east Leinster, north Ulster and west Munster with spot flooding and highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

There will be a mix of clear spells and scattered showers on Sunday night, most frequent in Munster and Ulster. Winds will be light and variable in most areas, so mist and fog will form with lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees.

Mist and fog will slowly clear on Monday morning. It will be dry at first in many areas. Heavy showers will move into the south during the morning and will track northwards through the day.

This will merge into longer spells of rain at times and possibly causing localised flooding with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees. Rain will move into the southwest on Tuesday morning tracking northeast across the country, reaching Ulster by evenings with highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

It will stay wet on Tuesday night with further outbreaks of rain across the country, heavy at times with lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

Rain will clear north-eastward during Wednesday morning and afternoon, with sunny spells and some showers following. More rain is forecast to move into the southwest later in the afternoon though, extending across the southern half of the country during the evening.

The heaviest rain is expected in Munster and south Leinster, with flooding possible. The rain will also be accompanied by strong easterly winds with heaviest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Wexford County Council has reported significant flooding across parts of the county.

The flooding took place in Wexford town on Saturday, on the N30 Palace to Clonroche and on the N25 between Larkins Cross and the Maldron Roundabout. A road closure was in place on the R730 at Ardcandrisk with local diversions in effect.

Meanwhile, in Cork there was some flooding reported on the South Mall and Lavitts Quay on Saturday evening.

Wandesford Quay and Sharman Crawford Street were closed from 5pm.