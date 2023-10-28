Three teenagers injured in Co Armagh road collision

A PSNI statement said that officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

A 16-year-old boy is in a critical condition following a crash in Co Armagh.

An 18-year-old and 17-year-old were also injured in the collision that occurred on the Sturgan Road, Camlough, just after 10pm on Friday evening.

A PSNI statement said that officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The back-seat passenger of the car, a 16-year-old boy, was transported to hospital for life-threatening injuries,” the statements said.

“He remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time.

“Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy who were also in the front of the vehicle, were taken to hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.”

The road, which was closed for a time, reopened on Saturday morning.