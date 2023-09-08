Irish tourists killed in Rome after being struck by car named as Wexford couple

The two Irish pedestrians were killed by a car on one of Rome's busiest roads, the dual carriageway Via Cristoforo Colombo in the south of the city. Photograph: Emanuele Valeri/ANSA via ZUMA Press/Shutterstock

Two Irish people killed in a road traffic incident in Rome have been named locally as Paul and Mary Reilly from the Kilmore area of South Wexford.

Italian police said the victims, aged 59 and 60, were Irish tourists who had been crossing the dual carriageway in the south of the Italian capital. The road has been described as one of the busiest in Rome.

They were reportedly struck by a car driven by a 54-year-old local who subsequently stopped to help.

An investigation is under way. A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said officials were aware of the incident and consular assistance was being provided.

According to local reports, the incident occurred just before lunchtime on Cristoforo Colombo, which has been described as one of the most dangerous roads in Rome.

The Rome daily La Messagero reported officers from the Local Police X Mare group responded and quickly established an investigation and diverted traffic.

Police and emergency workers attend the scene. Photograph: Emanuele Valeri/ANSA via ZUMA Press/Shutterstock

It reported that the victims had just left a campsite. They were ran along the road and were crossing to reach a bus stop when they were hit by a Ford Fiesta.

The driver was reportedly taken to the Sant’Eugenio hospital in Rome to undergo alcohol and drug testing as is routine. The report said he had attempted to brake to avoid impact.

Pictures from the scene of the incident showed police cordoned off an area around a pedestrian crossing zone.

Crash scene investigators from Polizia Roma Capitale could be seen walking toward a taped off area. The Ford Fiesta, with its driver door open, appeared to have come to a stop beside the median steel barrier.

Several units of Rome police and officers were at the scene as the road was closed to traffic.

A number of fatal crashes are reported to have taken place on the road in recent times. Two weeks ago another collision occurred killing a man on his scooter.