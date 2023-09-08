Tributes paid to teenager who died after falling from tractor in Co Galway

Tributes have been paid to a “a fabulous young man” who died after he fell from a tractor in Co Galway last week. The incident occurred at about 7.40pm on August 30th when the 16-year-old fell from a tractor near Sylane in Tuam.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he received treatment for serious injuries. He died during the early hours of Wednesday morning September 6th. He has been named locally as Adam Higgins from Beaghmore, Caherlistrane, Galway.

Adam was a fifth year student at St Jarlath’s College in Tuam in Co Galway. In a tribute the school said: “It is with great sadness and regret that we have learned of the passing of our 5th year student Adam Higgins, RIP. As a school community we are deeply upset at this tragic loss of Adam and our thoughts and prayers are with Adam, his family and friends. Adam will be sorely missed by everyone at the college.”

His local football club, St Patrick’s in Caherlistrane, said: “Our deepest condolences to Sarah, Donall, Shane, Johnny & Sheila and all in our community heartbroken by the tragic loss of Adam.”

Adam is survived by his mother Sarah, father Donall Burke, Sarah’s husband Shane and extended family. He funeral takes place at the Church of Mary Immaculate and St Joseph, Caherlistrane, Co Galway at 1 o’clock on Sunday.