Man (40s) killed in single vehicle crash in Co Donegal

A male driver aged in his 40 has been killed in a car crash in east Donegal.

Eight people have been killed on Irish roads since last Friday, when four young people died in a crash in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

The victim died in a single vehicle collision between 8.30am and 9am on Tuesday morning at Carrowreagh in Bridge End. Later on Tuesday night, three people died in a car crash in Cashel, Co Tipperary.

The road in Carrowreagh was closed while Garda forensic collision investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene; it has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were travelling in the Bridge End to Killea area on Tuesday morning are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.