‘We came to the best place on earth. Irish people have been so generous and so kind to Palestine’

My wife Eman and I settled in Cork in 2016. I was looking for a job in my field of software development to resume my career here. My wife had an idea of setting up a food business. I was planning to establish this business and go back to my career and leave it for her to manage. But I enjoyed it. I found myself fully occupied by this new career.

The story of the Izz Café began with a retired teacher, who used to give our children free homework clubs in our direct provision centre. He became a close friend of ours, and he was interested in our story, and he was trying to help us even beyond teaching the children.

When I started developing my business plan, I was asking him about general business construction ideas and if he had any connection in the food area, and it happened to be that he was a friend of Darina Allen. He said, “Listen, I highly recommend that you go into IT. It’s one of the highest-paying jobs in the country. Leave food alone. But if you want, I can connect you with Darina Allen, and you can listen to her.” He was hoping she would say, “No, this is complicated. It’s not going to be successful.”

He arranged a meeting with her. She was so kind and humble and welcoming. I told her what we were planning to do and what kind of meals or menu items we were thinking of, but she specifically mentioned mana’eesh and recommended it because she knows Palestinian culture and what kind of food we serve. She said mana’eesh would potentially be the most successful item because it’s like pizza, and people know pizza and it is easy to explain it to them. It happened to be golden advice because in this country, it’s very hard to find professional chefs who know your cuisine, and you want to find the less labour-intensive menu items.

She remained in connection with us, and over our journey, she used to host us and answer any questions. Initially, when we were still in direct provision and we did not have a premises, she connected us with her son-in-law, who used to manage two of the farmers’ markets in in Cork: Douglas and Mahon Point. He offered us two weeks for free just to try and see how our food would do. We remained there for the first year until we found our Cork city premises.

Micheál Martin was frequently buying our tabbouleh and salad in the farmers’ markets. Kneecap were our friends because the brother of one of them used to live in Cork. When they visited Cork, they decided to visit us. Greta Thunberg came when she was visiting Tadgh Hickey [the Cork comedian who was on the Freedom Flotilla with Thunberg]. She told me that everyone within her network told her to visit Izz Café when she was planning her visit to Cork.

I was working in Saudi Arabia for 17 years before coming to Ireland. I married Eman in Jordan and she joined me in Saudi Arabia in the hope that Israel would process our family reunification application and we could return to the West Bank. But unfortunately, even today, there is no processing of family reunification applications.

I hope people do not get fooled by the PR campaign being run by Israel and the US, giving an impression in the West that there is peace and a ceasefire in Gaza. We urge people to remain connected and educated about the situation, and keep the pressure on the politicians to prevent future genocide and ethnic cleansing.

Thankfully, we came to the best place on earth at the moment. This is what we believe, and this is what Palestinians believe in general. Irish people have been so generous and so kind to Palestine. I think there are many connections that keep us together.

Izzedeen Alkarajeh of Izz Café, George’s Quay, Ballintemple, Cork. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

I feel the difference between Cork and Dublin. The first month we came to Ireland, we stayed in Dublin. You feel that Dublin is so busy, and people have no time to dedicate to each other or welcome a foreigner or a stranger. But in Cork, you feel how people are open to start chats with strangers and welcome them and have discussion and they offer help, they offer their support.

Whenever I visit Palestine, I try to bring something from Ireland to share with our people there. The last year, in preparation for the hurling final match between Cork and Tipperary, I took the Cork jersey, hoping Cork would win and I could celebrate from Palestine. I brought some Barry’s Tea and Taytos to my relatives in Palestine. I hope in the future I will be able to take some the fresh Irish produce like potatoes and Irish butter to share with my people. Unfortunately, it’s very hard to take heavy and fresh things to Palestine – the journey is usually too long.

I try my best to speak Irish. I always encourage my Irish friends who visit to share a statement or teach me something new. I believe it is one of the oppressed languages, and we need to keep it alive and use it as much as we can. My youngest daughter and my youngest son learn Irish at school, and they are constantly improving. They correct me sometimes, and they teach me how to pronounce some words.

At this stage, I consider myself a dual citizen of two countries and two great cultures, and I try to blend them together, and I try to teach both sides about each one’s food and culture and the common things.

In conversation with Niamh Browne