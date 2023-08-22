Ironman says it was not informed Cork race was not sanctioned until hours after swim

Footage taken from an ironman event in Youghal, Co Cork shows participants struggling to enter the water for the swimming stage of the event due to rough seas on Sunday.

The Ironman group has said it was not informed the Co Cork race on Sunday at which two men died was not sanctioned to go ahead until “several hours after the swim was completed”.

In a statement on Tuesday evening the group said Ironman officials and a swim safety team carried out checks Sunday morning and determined water conditions were safe for the swim to take place.

It also says that while national federation executives were on-site it was not until several hours after the swim was completed “they communicated to the on-site IRONMAN Ireland officials that they would not approve the sanctioning for the event.”

The national governing body for triathlon racing, Triathlon Ireland, said in a statement on Monday that their officials attended the race on Sunday and decided not to sanction the race because of adverse conditions.

READ MORE

Triathlon Ireland has been contacted for comment on the latest Ironman statement.

Brendan Wall, who was in his mid-40s and originally from Co Meath but was living in Solihull in the UK, and Ivan Chittenden (64), who travelled from his home in Toronto, Canada, to take part in the 2023 event, both died in the swim section of the race on Sunday.

A number of participants in the Youghal event highlighted the “utter chaos” they experienced in the water during the swimming stage of the event.

Meanwhile, An Ironman race to be held in Youghal, Co Cork, in 2024 has been advertised on the Triathlon company’s website.

According to the web page, the race is set to take place on August 11th of next year. Registration for the event is not yet open, but potential participants are able to share their contact details to be alerted when the registration window opens.

Cork County Council was the host sponsor of the Ironman event last Sunday.

In a statement, the local authority said that Ironman is the owner of the event and has “sole responsibility” for the management and co-ordination of same.

“This responsibility includes to run the event with due care, skill and attention. The responsibility of Ironman extends to providing all race-related equipment, supplies, personnel (including volunteers and a local race director), training of personnel (including volunteers), Racecourse set-up, route determination and design and all other technical and operational aspects of the race.”

The council says that their responsibilities are limited to the organisation of road closure permits, the use by Ironman of certain council facilities in Youghal, the provision of extended cleansing operations and the provision of waste collection, utilities and storage areas.

“The council has also provided temporary, serviced and staffed public conveniences for use by visitors and spectators. In conjunction with the business interests in Youghal, the Council also arranges for a food market for the Ironman weekend and, in 2023 Cork County Council provided the lead vehicle for the bike route.”

Other event participants said on Sunday they felt the event had been organised well and with due diligence to safety. However, one participant, Keith O’Sullivan, told Newstalk he regretted competing as he was intimidated by the size of the waves and feared for his safety.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin on Tuesday, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said the thoughts of the Government are with the two families.

“Unquestionably, there are very serious issues that need to be addressed, I noted the statement of Triathlon Ireland yesterday evening with interest, and indeed with some concern. There seems to be a difference between what Ironman Ireland were saying and what Triathlon Ireland are now saying,” he said. “We want to get to the truth of that.”

Asked about the possibility of an inquiry, he said questions needed to be answered but would not be drawn on the specific nature of an investigation. “All the stakeholders who have been involved there need to be very forthright in what happened that day and what safety measures were or indeed were not put in place.”

On Monday, Minister for Finance Minister Michael McGrath said it is vitally important that a full investigation be completed in to the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

He stressed that questions need to be “comprehensively answered” on events leading up to their deaths.

“I am very conscious that two people have just died yesterday. First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with the families who must be in a terrible state of shock and mourning at this time.”