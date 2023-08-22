Youghal Ironman: Tributes paid to ‘gentleman’ Brendan Wall (45) after death during event

Brendan Wall (left) and Ivan Chittenden died during an Ironman event in Youghal, Co Cork

One of the men who died during the swim section of an Ironman event in Youghal, Co Cork, has been described by his former employers as a “gentleman” who had a genuine rapport with all of his colleagues.

Brendan Wall (45) got engaged to fiancee Tina earlier this year and was living in Solihull in the West Midlands in the UK.

The funeral Mass for the Co Meath native will take place on Thursday at 1pm, with burial afterward.

Mr Wall was a graduate of Trinity College in Dublin where he studied manufacturing and mechanical engineering. He also completed an MBA in the University of Hull.

He started work as a sales director at Top Tubes Ltd in Wednesbury in the UK in May of this year having previously been employed by the ATA Group, a Cavan-based cutting tools manufacturer.

The managing director of Top Tubes, April Pearson-Myatt, extended her condolences to the fiancee and family of their late employee.

“It is devastating news. Brendan was a key member of the team and will be sadly missed both at a personal and professional level. Thinking of Brendan’s family at this very sad time,” she said.

In a statement the ATA Group said it learned of the death of their much-admired former colleague with “great sadness”.

“Brendan was sales and marketing director, EMEA from April 2020 until March of this year. He was a great co-worker and was very well liked and admired by all those who worked with him at ATA.

“Most importantly, Brendan was a gentleman and always dealt with those who he encountered in the most professional and courteous manner,” the statement said.

“Our thoughts are with his partner, Tina and his family in Meath who will be grieving his tragic loss at this time. May he rest in peace.”

Mr Wall also worked for 10 years in London with Elements Material Technology where he was a sales director and then a general manager.

He is survived by fiancee Tina, parents Oliver and Gertrude, brothers Martin and Joe, sister Maria, extended family and a large circle of friends.

The bodies of Mr Wall and the second man who died during the event, Ivan Chittenden, were released to their families on Monday.

Mr Chittenden (64) of Toronto in Canada and Mr Wall died in separate incidents during the 1.9km swim section of the Ironman event on Claycastle Beach on Sunday morning.

Mr Chittenden was a native of Brantford, Ontario, and had studied business at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Canada. He was a senior partner in Enrst and Young before his retirement two years ago having first started in the London, Ontario, office as a student in May 1979.

He was a keen triathlete and had previously competed in Ironman events. Mr Chittenden, who was married with a family, also ran in the Boston and Dallas marathons.

Triathlon Ireland released a statement yesterday evening in which chief executive Darren Coombes said it did not sanction the race. The governing body for triathlon in Ireland said its technical officials attended before the start of the event in Youghal on Sunday to review the conditions and to carry out a water-safety assessment.

“Due to adverse conditions on the day, Triathlon Ireland Technical Officials confirmed to the race organisers that it was not possible to sanction the race,” the statement said.

“As there is an investigation ongoing, at this stage it would not be appropriate for us to make any further comment only to state that Triathlon Ireland will provide any assistance that the authorities require.”

Triathlon Ireland offered its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. The organisation added the loss of the two men has had a “devastating effect” on the triathlon community in Ireland.

The Ironman Group also shared a statement yesterday in which it said that following the safety-protocol checks on Sunday morning it was decided it was safe for the swim to go ahead.

“Due to the prevailing weather conditions, a decision was made, however, to shorten the distance of the swim as a further precaution to ensure that the significant water safety assets – such as kayaks, lifeguards and medical boats – could be concentrated over a smaller area while also allowing swimmers the ability to swim with the help of a more favourable current and incoming tide after the first 100m,” the statement said.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of the two athletes who passed. We are providing ongoing assistance to their families and we will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time.”

Participants have expressed differing views on the safety of the swim section of the event. One participant, Keith O’Sullivan, told Newstalk he regretted competing as he was intimidated by the size of the waves and feared for his safety.

“To be honest, I shouldn’t have got into the water and I’m sorry I did. “I put my family through torture – my children and my wife were standing on the water’s edge at the time. I knew going out that I shouldn’t be doing it.

“As I was standing on the shore, I was going: ‘I know I shouldn’t get in – but my friend beside me, he’s getting in, he’ll get the medal, I won’t get the medal,’” he said.

“I should have just parked up the bike and just said: ‘I’m not doing this.’ I think they should have just called the race at the time,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

Mr Sullivan, who described himself as a strong swimmer, said he believed the race should have been shortened. “Just do the cycle and the run. Their [Ironman’s] responsibility, to me, is the safety and welfare of the athletes on the courses. That’s what their primary function should be.”

The Ironman group said that, as with all Ironman events, its utmost priority was the safety to those taking part.

Other event participants said on Sunday they felt the event had been organised well and with due diligence to safety.

On Monday, Minister for Finance Minister Michael McGrath said it is vitally important that a full investigation be completed in to the circumstances surrounding the deaths.