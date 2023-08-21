E-scooter crash victim named as Algerian asylum seeker in Ireland

The scene of a incident involving two e-scooters and a car in Dundalk, Co Louth. Photograph: Ciara Wilkinson

An e-scooter rider who was killed in a crash on Saturday was an Algerian refugee living in a direct provision centre.

Sifee Dine Boudissa (26), who was named locally, died as a result of injuries suffered during a collision on Armagh Road, Dundalk, Co Louth, on Saturday about 11.45pm.

He and a friend were riding their e-scooters when they were involved in a collision with a car.

A spokesman for the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth extended her sympathies to the family and friends of Mr Boudissa.

Mr Boudissa was staying at the Carnbeg Hotel Direct Provision Centre in Dundalk. The Department said it is trying to contact his next of kin and assistance will be provided to them and any residents affected by his death.

He was a keen footballer who spent time at CR Belouzidad, one of the biggest clubs in Algeria and the current Algerian football champions.

Gardaí and emergency services attended but Mr Boudissa was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda.

His friend, a man also aged in his 20s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The driver was treated for injuries by ambulance personnel at the scene.

The road was reopened Monday morning follow a forensic investigation.

Investigations are continuing and Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users with camera footage (including dashcam) who were travelling on or near the Armagh Road on Saturday evening from 11pm-11.45pm, are being asked to make the footage available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

The death is the second involving e-scooters so far this summer.

An elderly pedestrian suffered serious injuries following an incident on Eccles Street, north Dublin city on June 23rd.

The woman, who was in her 80s, was taken to emergency services with serious injuries following the incident and later died.

E-scooters have been reclassified in law as “powered personal transporters” under the Road Traffic and Roads Act 2023 since June of this year, allowing for the enactment of rules for the safe use of e-scooters and technical standards.