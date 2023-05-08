No game for older viewers? GAAGO acts an ‘invisible barrier’ for fans, says charity

Age Action, which advocates for older people in Ireland, has claimed that GAAGO is creating an “invisible barrier” for older hurling and football fans who have no online access or cannot afford the streaming service.

GAAGO was launched nine years ago. Its aim was to facilitate persons of Irish origin worldwide to watch GAA matches online. The service expanded to full TV coverage in October of last year after Sky Sports’ broadcasting deal with the GAA came to an end. Some matches on GAAGO are free on demand while others are behind a paywall.

In an interview with Newstalk Breakfast, Age Action public affairs officer Nat O’Connor said many older people were not using the internet.

“It’s an invisible barrier that people don’t have the technology or the wherewithal to access these games online and it’s not a small issue. Our concern would be that it is really important that everybody can take part in GAA. It is part of the fabric of society. For many people they have been loyal followers of the GAA all their lives.

“It is not a small issue. Three in ten older people would not be using the internet at all and another three in ten who would be using the internet but would have basic skills. They would not be up to doing financial transactions online. They might not be comfortable in buying services. It adds up to a large number of people. So as a result they are missing out.

“There is a creeping increase in the numbers of things going online. There is a lot of major matches which would have been available that are no longer available but are on GAAGO.”

Mr O’Connor said it meant a large portion of the population was not excluded from watching GAA matches.

“We’re talking over 600,000 people at the moment, who are effectively digitally excluded because they’re not using the internet because they don’t have the skills,” he said.

Mr O’Connor added the increase in cashless sport venues has also led to more older fans who don’t use card payments preferring to watch matches from home.

“Many people will [use GAAGO] - but our concern is lots of people on the state pension can’t afford subscription and don’t have broadband,” he said.

However, former GAA president Liam O’Neill said he believed the streaming service included a wider audience rather than excluding fans.

“There are 15 games next Saturday – with all due respect, no channel can show all those,” he said.

“GAAGO is a means through which you can watch some games – not all games, but some games will be able to shown next Saturday.”

Mr O’Neill said the GAA was probably one of the most inclusive organisations in the world.

“The GAAGO is far from being exclusive. It is inclusive. It was set up at the time we did the Sky deal and it was for people who lived abroad. It was only accessible to people who lived abroad and the complaint at that time was that it wasn’t accessible to people in Ireland.

“Then when the pandemic came GAAGO was a means by which a huge number of extra games were made available to people who couldn’t have gotten to see them because they couldn’t get out.”

Mr O’Neill that he was a pensioner himself and understood the age group. He described GAAGO as being in the main a “positive development” which opens up the possibility to GAA fans of watching more matches rather than less.

He argued that any fan of GAA would learn how to use GAAGO online if they wanted to watch a match.

“I am going to Bruce Springsteen tomorrow night. I can’t use a paper ticket I have to have a special download on my phone. I am putting up with that because I want to go to the concert. It’s only going one way.“