Rainy conditions and ‘limited amounts of sunshine’ expected throughout the week

Met Éireann said that showery rain and thundery downpours are expected throughout most of Monday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Temperatures will drop below zero on Monday night and unsettled, rainy conditions will continue throughout the week.

Met Éireann said that showery rain and thundery downpours are expected throughout most of Monday morning in the east and midlands in particular. But the showers are expected to clear by midday with brighter spells throughout the afternoon and evening. The highest temperature throughout the day is expected to be 11 degrees.

[ People in Border areas receive UK emergency ‘alert’ test ]

However, it will turn frosty in many areas later this evening, with temperatures falling to between to minus 2 degrees.

Met Éireann said that it is expected to remain unsettled throughout the week, with “limited amounts of sunshine” and outbreaks of rain or drizzle.

READ MORE

Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with temperatures getting up to between 13 and 17 degrees. The warmer spell is expected throughout the weekend and Met Éireann has indicated there is some high pressure developing for next week.