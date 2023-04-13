President welcomes Joe Biden to Áras an Uachtaráin for diplomatic pinnacle of Ireland visit

Welcome to The Irish Times’ live coverage of the third day of US president Joe Biden’s visit to the island of Ireland, with an itinerary focused solely on Dublin after time spent in Belfast, Carlingford and Dundalk on Wednesday.

The highlight on Thursday will be an address to the joint Houses of Oireachtas on Thursday afternoon. He will be the fourth US president to give such an address. The first was given by John F Kennedy 60 years ago in 1963. The others were by Ronald Reagan in June 1984 and Bill Clinton in December 1995.

Here’s the schedule for Day Two of President Biden’s Irish visit:

President meets President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin in the Phoenix Park

Meets Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in nearby Farmleigh House, scheduled for 1pm

Attends “a youth Gaelic sports demonstration” at Farmleigh, according to White House schedule

Addresses the Houses of the Oireachtas, due at 3.45pm

Attends Banquet Dinner at Dublin Castle, due to start at 7pm

More from our reporter Jack Horgan-Jones who is at the Áras:

Outside Áras an Uachtaráin, President Biden and President Higgins stood for a Guard of Honour which presented arms. This was followed by the playing of the national anthems of the United States and Ireland. President Biden inspected the guard of honour and was then introduced to the Irish delegation by President Higgins.

The Irish delegation meeting President Biden includes Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, Orla O’Hanrahan, Secretary General to the President; Irish ambassador to the US Geraldine Byrne-Nason; Dermot Woods, assistant secretary of the Department of the Taoiseach; George Burke, deputy secretary general to President Higgins, Claire Power, adviser to President Higgins, Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy Brig General Cudmore and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

President Biden introduced the US delegation to President Higgins, including cabinet members Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Claire Cronin, the US ambassador to Ireland, Jon Finer, an assistant to the president and deputy national security advisor, as well as presidential assistants Bruce Reed, Mike Donilon and Amanda Sloat.

Reflecting the personal nature of the visit in addition to the political engagements, President Biden also introduced President Higgins to his son Hunter and sister Valerie, who also acts as a political adviser.

Biden signs

Signing the visitor’s book at Áras an Uachtaráin, President Biden says he signed: “Your feet will bring you to where your heart is.”

Asked by a reporter what are his quintessentially Irish characteristics are, Mr Biden said he was “not going to presume” what they might be and that this was for others to say.

He tells reporters that he wrote in the book that it was an honour to return to celebrate the ties between Ireland and the United States and “re-commit” ourselves to peace, equity and dignity.

“I am not going home,” Mr Biden said. “I am staying here.”

Addressing the American reporters in the travelling White House press pool, he asks them: “Isn’t this an incredible place? It looks just like the White House.”

From Jack Horgan-Jones at Áras an Uachtaráin:

President Michael D Higgins has welcomed US President Joe Biden to Áras an Uachtaráin for the diplomatic high point of his visit to Ireland.

In bright sunshine on a fresh morning President Biden arrived to President Higgins’ residence, where he was met by the Irish President and Sabina Higgins.

President Biden will spend the morning meeting dignitaries and in a private conversation with President Higgins. He will also plant a tree, and ring the ceremonial peace bell - inaugurated in 2008 to mark the tenth anniversary of the signing of the Belfast Agreement.

Members of the Irish delegation arrived from 11am, including Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who was met by the Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy.

Lt Gen Clancy then escorted President Higgins to the main entrance with Sabina Higgins, where they met President Biden.

They will proceed to the Drawing Room in the Áras, where President Higgins will introduce Mr Martin and Orla O’Hanrahan, Secretary General to the President, to President Biden.

President Higgins will then lead President Biden down the Francini Corridor in the Áras, flanked by busts of Irish Presidents on one side. In the State reception room, President Biden will sign the visitors book, before President Higgins will introduce Lt General Clancy and Brigadier General Tony Cudmore, Officer Commanding, 2nd Brigade.

President Biden arrives at Áras an Uachtaráin and is greeted by President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina

Biden Higgins

This is Simon Carswell taking over live reporting duties for Day Two of President Biden’s visit. Thanks to Glen Murphy for manning the tiller earlier.

With Biden running late for his first engagement of the day, good to see the Irish press corps being sustained at the Áras with some presidential juice. From our man on the ground, reporter Jack Horgan-Jones:

In Dublin, the sun is currently shining down on the Phoenix Park where Biden is due to meet Michael D Higgins soon. Much better weather than that which covered Wednesday’s engagements in Louth. Higgins’ dog Misneach is out and about on the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin before meeting yet another world leader.

It is, to be fair, a smashing day at the Áras.



Biden has always been fiercely proud of his Irish heritage and has said his visit so far has felt like coming home.

Coverage of the US president’s visit to our shores has also been making headlines in the States.

President Biden spent the first day of his trip to Ireland steeped in family lore. At a castle he looked out at the Irish Sea, where his great-great-great grandfather set sail for the U.S.



Georgina Moyles puts the finishing touches in the window display in Wispy's Discount Store in Ballina ahead of Joe Biden's visit next week. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Dublin is not the only area that can expect road disruption as part of Biden’s visit.

Access to Ballina town centre will be significantly limited on Friday due to the visit of US president Joe Biden to the Co Mayo town. From 10am, vehicles belonging only to local residents and business workers will be given access as the N59 passing through the town will be closed.

Read the full story from Nathan Johns here: Access to Ballina town limited on Friday due to Biden visit as N59 closes

Mr Biden had “the time of his life” in Co Louth on Wednesday, the White House has said. – Martin Wall

The red carpet awaits the arrival of US president Joe Biden to Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin on the morning of Thursday, April 13th. Photograph: Jack Horgan-Jones

Biden is scheduled to meet President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin around 11am on Thursday and the red carpet has been rolled out in advance of his arrival.

People wait to see US president Joe Biden in Dundalk, Co Louth on Wednesday. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA

Crowds steadily formed across the day in Dundalk for president Biden’s walkabout in the town on Wednesday evening, writes Conor Capplis.

He was gone almost as soon as Dundalk knew he was coming. Biden’s fleeting visit to the Co Louth border town was historic, rainy and, most of all, brief.

Read the full report here: Joe Biden’s Dundalk visit: ‘Was that it? I waited hours for this fella’

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said that she thinks the decision by People Before Profit TDs not to attend the Dáil address by US president Joe Biden was “the wrong choice” and one with which she did not agree.

“I don’t agree with them about not being present. I think that’s the wrong choice,” she told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

American foreign policy had been an important part of the peace process, she said. Without it there would not have been a peace process. The American administration at the time, led by Bill Clinton, took “very, very courageous decisions” and “calculated risks” for peace for Ireland.

People like former US house speaker Nancy Pelosi and congressman Richie O’Neill had been instrumental in ensuring an outcome that protected Irish interests, she added. Ms McDonald said she doubted that anybody in the US administration was unaware of the wide criticism of many of their foreign policy stances.

When asked if she would take the opportunity to raise the issue of Palestine with Mr Biden, Ms McDonald said she did not know what opportunity she would have for a conversation of any length with the president.

“My first port of call with the president is Ireland and Irish affairs.” Her position with regards the rights of the Palestinian people and Israeli apartheid were well documented.

“This is about Ireland. This is about the political opportunities that I want us to grasp with both hands. And the United States of America is a partner in that.” – Vivienne Clarke

The White House has moved to clean up comments made last night by president Biden which appeared to confuse the All Black rugby team with the Black and Tans.

Speaking in the Windsor bar in Dundalk on Wednesday night the president pointed to his distant cousin Rob Kearney who he described as a “hell of a rugby player and he beat the hell out of the black and tans”.

At a briefing on Thursday morning US national security council senior director for Europe Amanda Sloat said “for everyone in Ireland who is a rugby fan it was incredibly clear that he was talking about the All Blacks and Ireland’s defeat of the New Zealand team in 2016″. – Martin Wall

Traffic disruption is expected in Dublin city centre on Wednesday as part of Mr Biden’s visit to the capital. An Garda Síochána has advised that multiple road closures and parking restrictions are in place, mostly around the Phoenix Park and the south of the city centre.

Read more here: Dublin city centre roads to close and bins sealed

Traffic management measures remain in place in Dublin this morning to facilitate @POTUS visit. Road closures and parking restrictions are primarily concentrated in the Phoenix Park and Dublin South City Centre.



Full list of traffic management measures: https://t.co/UtRjcobavt pic.twitter.com/WB5ILamYCS — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 13, 2023

Ever considerate, Joe Biden came bearing gifts. He didn’t let the first day of his visit pass without obliging with a most delicious verbal gaffe.

If you missed Tuesday’s excitement, Miriam Lord’s account of the president’s Louth sightseeing is worth a read.

He will begin with a visit on Thursday to Áras an Uachtaráin to meet President Michael D Higgins before lunchtime. He will participate in a tree-planting ceremony and ring the peace bell.

He will then meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in nearby Farmleigh House. Mr Varadkar described Mr Biden’s visit as “an opportunity to celebrate and renew the strong political, economic and personal ties that bind our two countries”.

It will be followed by a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle on Thursday night. Mr Biden is expected to spend Thursday night in the US ambassador’s residence in the Phoenix Park. – Ronan McGreevy

