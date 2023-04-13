Dublin city centre roads to close and bins sealed for US president Joe Biden’s visit

Garda presence outside the Phoenix Park Parkgate Street this afternoon Dublin. The park will be closed to the public from 5pm today ahead of the visit of President Joe Biden. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

The centre of Dublin city will be closed off to traffic and all bins sealed in advance of US president Joe Biden’s visit on Thursday.

Large polythene wraps have been placed around the bins in the city centre area and along the route the president will take from the US ambassador’s residence in the Phoenix Park to Leinster House.

Members of the public are asked to dispose of their waste at the next available bin outside designated security areas, according to Dublin City Council, to “prevent a proliferation of litter on our city’s streets and pavements around these security locations at this important time”.

The Phoenix Park is closed to all visitors and traffic on Wednesday from 5pm to Thursday at 5pm.

The area around Kildare Street will be closed from 7pm on Wednesday evening to a yet to be disclosed time on Thursday.

The roads affected are Kildare Street, Molesworth Street, Merrion Street, Merrion Street Upper, Fitzwilliam Lane, School House Lane, Merrion Square West and Merrion Square South.

The president is due to address both Houses of the Oireachtas on Thursday and then attend a banquet in Dublin Castle later that evening.

To accommodate the banquet, Ship Street, Castle Street and Palace Street are closed to pedestrians from 8am on Thursday until midnight on Friday.

The full list of roads in Dublin city centre where no parking will be allowed is on the garda website.

The weather for Dublin on Thursday looks a lot better than it was on Wednesday.

There is a chance of a light shower in the evening time, but nothing like the wind and rain of Wednesday which grounded Marine One, the presidential helicopter.