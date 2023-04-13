US president Joe Biden praises Ireland’s commitment to taking in Ukrainian refugees

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and US President Joe Biden chat as they watch school-children playing Gaelic sports in the field behind Farmleigh House, in Dublin, during his four day trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland. Photograph: Jim Watson/ AFP

US president Joe Biden has praised Ireland’s commitment to taking in Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war in their country.

The Republic has taken in more than 75,000 Ukrainian refugees to date, one of the highest percentages per head of population in Europe.

Speaking during a bilateral meeting with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Farmleigh, Mr Biden said taking in so many refugees was “not easy” but it showed leadership on Ireland’s part.

He also praised Ireland for its role in alleviating world hunger especially through the newly set-up partnership between Irish Aid and USAid.

“It feels so good to be able to have this emerging and stronger relationship between the United States and Ireland. I think our values are the same and our concerns are the same,” the president said.

The Taoiseach, in turn, thanked Mr Biden for US support which has been vital in helping Ukraine to resist the Russian invasion.

“Democracy and liberty and the things that we believe are in retreat in parts of the world. If it wasn’t for American leadership and if it wasn’t for America and Europe working together, I don’t know what kind of world we would be living in,” he said.

“I really appreciate your personal leadership both in terms of securing peace in Ireland, but also in terms of democracy and liberty here in Europe.”

A White House spokeswoman said afterward that the pair discussed “US-Irish co-operation on a number of issues including food security, the challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China and our continued support for Ukraine.”

The pair spoke for about 40 minutes before they emerged to watch an exhibition of Gaelic football and camogie on the lawns of Farmleigh involving children from three local clubs, St Brigid’s GAA club in Blanchardstown, Castleknock GAA and St Oliver Plunkett’s Eoghan Ruadh GAA club.

US president Joe Biden and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with camogie players at Farmleigh House, Phoenix Park. Photo by Niall Carson/Getty Images

Afterwards Mr Varadkar said they had discussed the situation in Northern Ireland at length.

He dismissed suggestions made by the former First Minister Arlene Foster that President Biden “hated the United Kingdom”.

“I don’t agree with that assessment. That is not my experience of President Biden and his administration,” said Mr Varadkar.

“They are very keen to have a strong relationship with the United Kingdom and it goes back to their own history and the fact that they fought two wars side-by-side. We should never underestimate the strength of the UK-American relationship.

“He is somebody who identifies as Irish-American, he is proudly Irish, he is interested in Irish affairs, but his only interest is to see peace sustained and the institutions up and running.

“Politicians come and go. It is institutions that to make sure that democracy, freedom and prosperity lasts for generations. I don’t think he is pushing any agenda other than what he thinks is best for the people of Northern Ireland.

“He is supportive of the British and Irish governments who are trying to get the institutions up and running again.”

Mr Varadkar said there was now a need for the British and Irish governments to work “hand in glove. We (himself and Rishi Sunak) will be in Northern Ireland next week and that will be an opportunity to work on that.

“We put a huge amount of work into the Windsor Framework and the changes we made to the Protocol. The next step is the two governments coming together and doing everything they can to bring the five parties in Northern Ireland together and get the institutions working again. The American role is a supportive role.”

Mr Varadkar said the president’s four day visit is going well and he is enjoying his time in Ireland.

“It is a real honour for us and he has also brought a large delegation including two Cabinet secretaries and members of congress. We are fortunate we are high on the president’s agenda.”