Access to Ballina town limited on Friday due to Biden visit as N59 closes

Drivers wishing to travel through Ballina on Friday are being advised to divert via the N26, N5 and N17 through Foxford, Swinford, Charlestown, Tubercurry and Sligo. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times

Access to Ballina town centre will be significantly limited on Friday due to the visit of US President Joe Biden to the Co Mayo town. From 10am, vehicles belonging only to local residents and business workers will be given access as the N59 passing through the town will be closed.

President Biden, whose great-great-grandfather Patrick Blewitt was from Ballina, is due to speak in front of St Muredach’s Cathedral on Friday night. The event starts with a series of music acts at 7pm, with the President expected to appear at 9pm. Traffic restrictions in Ballina will be in place until the end of the event late on Friday evening.

Drivers wishing to travel through Ballina on Friday are being advised to divert via the N26, N5 and N17 through Foxford, Swinford, Charlestown, Tubercurry and Sligo.

Traffic measures are also expected elsewhere in Co Mayo, with the county council warning that local traffic restrictions will be in place in Castlebar from 12-5pm on Friday. The council has also said that temporary traffic restrictions “may occur” on the N17 between Charlestown and Claremorris from 12.30-3pm, as well as on the N5 from 1.30-3.30pm between Charlestown and Castlebar.

READ MORE

Additional security measures in Dublin included the sealing off of bins in the town centre, while in Dundalk, gardaí said members of the public could be subject to bag searches in certain areas.

Knock Shrine will also be closed to the public from 1pm on Thursday. President Biden is due to visit the Apparition Chapel at the shrine on Friday before travelling to Ballina. Knock Shrine has advised that there will be no access or viewing area for the public during this private visit.

There will be no mass or confessions available at any of the shrine’s five churches between 1pm on Thursday and 4.30pm on Friday. Mass will take place at 7.30pm in the Parish Church on Friday evening.

According to the forecast for Co Mayo on Friday, President Biden is set to be greeted by significantly better weather than he faced in Co Louth on Wednesday.

There is a chance of rain on Friday afternoon but that is set to diminish by the time the President speaks to the public in Ballina in the evening.