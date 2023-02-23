Man killed, four seriously injured in Co Wexford crash

A man has been killed and four others seriously injured in a Co Wexford crash. File photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man in his 40s has been killed and four others have been seriously injured in a collision between two cars and a tractor in Co Wexford.

The crash happened at about 7.10pm on Wednesday on the N25 in Ballinaboula, Co Wexford.

Two young girls – passengers in the vehicle driven by the man who died – were taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries.

The two male drivers of the other vehicles, aged in their 70s and 30s, were also taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries.

The road is closed for technical examination, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash cam, and were travelling along the route between 6.40pm and 7.15pm on Wednesday are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda station on 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.