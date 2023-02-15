Man (60s) in critical condition after being found injured on walkway in north Dublin

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man is his 60s is in a critical condition after he was found with serious injuries on a walkway in north Co Dublin on Tuesday.

The man was taken to Beaumont Hospital after he was discovered on the walkway beside the Malahide Road roundabout in Swords.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area between 1pm and 2pm on Tuesday to come forward and assist in their investigation.

Gardaí are also asking for those with dashcam footage who were in the area to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.