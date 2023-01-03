Ireland

Man (20) dies in car crash near Kinnegad, Co Westmeath

One man dead and another injured after car crashed into parked car and wall

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Emergency services and gardaí were called to the scene shortly before 9.30pm on Monday. Photograph: Brian Lawless

Jack Power
Tue Jan 3 2023 - 13:40

A 20-year-old man has died after a car he was in crashed into a parked car and wall in Co Westmeath on Monday evening.

The man was a passenger in a car driven by another 20-year-old man, who was injured in the crash.

Emergency services and gardaí were called to the scene shortly before 9.30pm on Monday.

The car struck another parked car and hit a wall while driving down the R148 at Griffinstown, near Kinnegad.

READ MORE

The two men received medical treatment at the scene, while the parked car was unoccupied at the time.

The man who was in the passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was taken by ambulance to Regional Hospital Mullingar. It is understood his injuries are not life threatening.

Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the scene and the stretch of road where the crash occurred, to try identify any factors that may have contributed to the incident.

Local traffic diversions are in place while the road is closed as the examination takes place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, or motorists travelling on R148 with video or dashcam footage at the time of the collision on Monday to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda station (044) 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Jack Power

Jack Power

Jack Power is a reporter with The Irish Times

Garda SíochánaWestmeath
LATEST STORIES