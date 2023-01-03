Man (20) dies in car crash near Kinnegad, Co Westmeath

Emergency services and gardaí were called to the scene shortly before 9.30pm on Monday. Photograph: Brian Lawless

A 20-year-old man has died after a car he was in crashed into a parked car and wall in Co Westmeath on Monday evening.

The man was a passenger in a car driven by another 20-year-old man, who was injured in the crash.

Emergency services and gardaí were called to the scene shortly before 9.30pm on Monday.

The car struck another parked car and hit a wall while driving down the R148 at Griffinstown, near Kinnegad.

READ MORE

The two men received medical treatment at the scene, while the parked car was unoccupied at the time.

The man who was in the passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was taken by ambulance to Regional Hospital Mullingar. It is understood his injuries are not life threatening.

Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the scene and the stretch of road where the crash occurred, to try identify any factors that may have contributed to the incident.

Local traffic diversions are in place while the road is closed as the examination takes place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, or motorists travelling on R148 with video or dashcam footage at the time of the collision on Monday to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda station (044) 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.