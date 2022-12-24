Creeslough priest thanks President for ‘solidarity, support and care’ after visit to community

President Michael D Higgins outside St Michael's Church, in Creeslough, after the funeral mass of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in October. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

The local parish priest of Creeslough, Co Donegal, where an explosion killed 10 people in October, has thanked President Michael D Higgins for visiting the community on Thursday.

On October 7th, a blast in the small Donegal village destroyed an Applegreen service station and caused a section of an adjacent apartment block to collapse. Ten people were killed, including two teenagers and a young girl.

In a statement on Saturday, Fr John Joe Duffy said the President visited the community on Thursday, following the funeral of Pte Seán Rooney, who died while on a peacekeeping mission in south Lebanon last week.

“The President inquired about the families of the bereaved, those who were injured, those who lost their homes and all who were affected by the tragedy,” Fr Duffy said.

“President [Michael D] Higgins expressed his heartfelt desire that I let the families whose loved ones died in the tragedy at Creeslough, the injured, the Creeslough community and all who are affected by the tragedy of October 7th, 2022 know that they all are in his thoughts and will continue to be over these days in a particular way.”

Parish priest Father John Joe Duffy outside St Michael's church in the village of Creeslough, Co Donegal. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

Fr Duffy said he informed the President of the services that are still in place and what the community has undertaken since the tragedy, as well as acknowledging the generosity and goodwill of people from across the country and outside of Ireland.

“Once again I want to thank the President for taking the time and for making the journey to assure all those affected by the tragedy in Creeslough of his solidarity, support and care. All are in his thoughts and you can see that the President is carrying us all in his heart,” he said.

“The community of those affected by the Creeslough tragedy, the surrounding communities and I will be forever thankful and grateful to our President who not only came to visit us but stayed with us during the funerals of eight of the people, of which three were children and all so young, some just starting out on the journey of life.

“Our President walked with us in solidarity, and carried us with his compassion and empathy and President [Michael D] Higgins continues to be [here] for us all just as he was in that week of October as a kindly empathetic father figure who desires to accompany us on our journey through these days, weeks, months and years that lie ahead.”

Fr Duffy said Creeslough has shown the world that “there are no limitations to the depth and extent of human kindness”, adding that he thanks all those who continue to keep the village in their hearts and prayers.