Dukes to ‘apologise unreservedly’ over comment that Border people have violence ‘in their blood’

Former Fine Gael leader Alan Dukes has said he intends to “apologise unreservedly” for suggesting that people from the Border region have violence “in their blood”.

There has been severe criticism of remarks made by Mr Dukes on the RTÉ documentary series Quinn Country which sparked a furious reaction from TDs from the area, with the comments branded as “insulting and offensive” and “extraordinarily ignorant and stupid”.

Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys has said that comments are “wrong” and that Mr Dukes should apologise. “It was the people in the border area and our communities who suffered most as a result of the violence carried out by criminals and terrorists. Our communities stood against this violence for decades,” the Cavan-Monaghan Fine Gael TD said.

Mr Dukes has told the Irish Times that he will use an interview on Today FM’s The Last Word show on Thursday to “apologise unreservedly” for the comments he made on the documentary.

“I made it clear this morning with Claire Byrne [on RTÉ Radio] that I believe that people in the Border areas have suffered more from violence than people elsewhere in the country.”

The Quinn Country documentary explored the aftermath of the collapse of Seán Quinn’s business empire. It outlined how Quinn Group premises, property and equipment were subjected to repeated vandalism attacks in the wake of Mr Quinn losing control of the group after receivers were appointed over his debts of almost €3 billion to Anglo and the group’s debts of €1.1 billion to the bondholders. The former billionaire has denied any involvement in the vandalism and has attributed the campaign to the anger felt by some supporters in the local community over his loss of the businesses

The final episode of the three-part documentary detailed the extensive campaign of threats, violence and intimidation against former Quinn Group executives and property over recent years, culminating in the abduction and assault on former Quinn executive Kevin Lunney in 2019.

Mr Dukes played a key role in Mr Quinn’s removal from the group while State-appointed chairman of the nationalised former Anglo Irish Bank in 2011. He told the documentary that people from the Border area have a tendency to turn to violence. “They are living in communities that have a long history of violence of different kinds and they will more easily turn to it than anybody else will,” he said. “And I am not saying they are different animals from the rest of us but whether they have Provo links or B Special links or whatever, it is something that is nearer to the way they think than it would be to somebody in south Tipperary or anywhere like that.”

Cavan-Monaghan Fianna Fáil TD Niamh Smyth said she is “disappointed and saddened” by Mr Dukes’s “loose and sweeping statement” which she said was “disrespectful and in very poor taste”.

She said the tone was “insulting and offensive to the vast majority of people who rejected and abhorred the atrocities committed both sides of the border by a very small minority”.

She accused Mr Dukes of casting “a dark shadow and unfair defamation of thousands upon thousands of hard working decent and respectable people living in Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal”.

Ms Smyth also said: “They were glib shallow words unfounded in fact and coming from the mouth of a former Fine Gael leader made them even more upsetting and distasteful.”

Sinn Féin Donegal TD Pádraig MacLochlainn said they were “extraordinarily ignorant and stupid” comments. “We are not surprised. Alan Dukes was one of the political leaders that failed the people of the Border counties over the years.”

His party colleague in Louth, Ruairí Ó Murchú said the comments were “nonsense”. He suggested Mr Dukes has “a particular notion” that may relate to his political views but “The fact is Border people are no different to any other people in Ireland.”

Mr Ó Murchú said: “I try not to get worked up about these things overly but I’m sure there are a huge amount of people who are offended by it.”

Neglected and ignored

Independent Donegal TD Thomas Pringle described Mr Dukes as an “idiot” and said that if his comments were true, “it’s the product of the neglect of the ruling class that Dukes represents that makes people from Border areas that way.

“The reality is that the ruling classes either in Dublin or Belfast neglected and ignored Border areas for decades and economic development was in spite of rather than because of government policy.”

Cavan-Monaghan Fianna Fáil TD Brendan Smith said Mr Dukes’ comments were “outrageous” and “ill-informed”.

Labour TD for Louth Ged Nash said: “This is an offensive and divisive caricature perpetuated by people who don’t know the Border region at all and who really should know better.

“It is true to say that the Border region has suffered from more than its fair share of violence over the years, violence that has always been condemned and rejected by the vast, vast majority of people regardless of the ‘cause’.”

Mr Dukes responded to criticism of his remarks saying: “I think there’s a lot of political posturing in the criticism from Sinn Féin TDs and from others.”

He also told the Irish Times: “They’re shouting about things that weren’t in what I said.”

He said it is a fact that there was a “great deal of violence in that area linked to the whole Quinn Group of companies and what happened.”

Mr Dukes said: “I’m not sure that it would have happened in that way in other parts of the country because there is a particular history of violence in the Border areas”.

He added: “I wouldn’t for a moment say that any substantial number of people are involved in it.”

Asked if he was standing over his comments he said: “I wasn’t in any sense suggesting it’s a widespread tendency among people in the Border area.

“I was reacting to the fact that incidents of violence did happen - and God knows where they came from - but they were extremely damaging first of all to the immediate victims and secondly could have been potentially very damaging for the economy and the people in the area.”

He said he had “absolutely not” intend to offend people.

“What I set out to do, what we set out to do in the bank was to save that group of companies and that’s what we actually managed to do. We found a company that would take over the insurance company which was in very serious difficulty. We found people that we could put in as a board and to manage the Quinn group of companies to make sure that there wasn’t a fire sale.”

Challenge

Mr Dukes was later challenged on his comments in an interview on RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

He said: “I’m not for a moment saying all Border area people are violent people, not at all. Far from it. They suffer from violence more than people do in other parts of the country.”

He conceded that his comments were “not well phrased” adding: “I shouldn’t have said it in the way I said it.”

“What I meant to convey was that the protests that were there and the emotions that were there were seized upon by people who are violent and who carried out acts of sabotage and despicable acts of personal violence against people and I deplore that.

“I think that was seriously damaging and could have been even more seriously damaging to the interests of the people who depended on that group of companies for their livelihood.”