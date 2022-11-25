One in five workers over 50 is low paid, says report

One in five workers over 50 is low paid, according to a new report

The 80,000 people over 50 who are low paid tend to work in permanent employment on an hourly rate of between 40 and 60 cent above the minimum wage, according to the report funded by the Low Pay Commission.

Low Paid Older Workers: A Quantitative And Qualitative Profile of Low Pay Among Workers Aged Over 50 by Micheál Collins and Catherine Elliott O’Dare is intended to provide a better understanding of a group that makes up some 20 per cent of all low-paid workers in Ireland.

The data was compiled in 2018 when the threshold for being considered low paid equated to hourly earnings of €11.65 or less per hour.

It suggests older workers in the low-paid category are motivated to work by a mix of economic and social factors with, among other issues, many concerned by what they consider inadequate pensions and others wanting to be around other people.

The research suggested the group had certain characteristics in common with younger low-paid workers. Both groups were more likely to have attained a lower level of education, to be in permanent rather than temporary employment and to work in smaller (fewer than 50 employees) firms.

The nature of the work done by the two groups generally differed, though, with older workers more likely to be employed in administration or a health/caring role as opposed to retail or hospitality.

Their personal circumstances also tended to differ, with older workers more likely to live in households of just one or two adults in which they are the only worker and to own their home free of a mortgage.

The younger low paid more commonly live in multi-adult households and rent. Therefore while older workers often experience in-work poverty, they tend to be better able to cope with the challenges it presents, including sudden setbacks that require significant spends.

Average earnings in the over-50 low-paid group tended to be just 40 to 60 cent above the minimum wage, and within the overall group women came off worse, earning 5.5 per cent less on average than males and making up 54 per cent of the total number.

Most said they felt underpaid for their work, and the report suggests respondents generally felt €15 per hour, significantly above the various estimations of the living wage, would have represented a fairer reward for their efforts.

“If we look over the last 20 years the number of workers over 50 has doubled and will continue to grow into the decades to come,” said Dr Collins, lead author of the report, on RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

“There are 80,000 of these [low paid] workers and they have a different sectoral profile compared to low paid workers in general. Sectors like retail, food and accommodation are sectors where we tend to find-low paid workers, and while certainly older low-paid workers are there, they also have a heavier presence in administrative and health and caring roles.

“Some are there because of their skills and because of their need for finance, but equally there are people there because they value the social inclusion from work, they value the opportunity to meet and mix with others, and that it’s convenient given the location of these jobs,” Dr Collins said.