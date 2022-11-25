More Ukrainians will flee to Ireland this winter, Varadkar predicts

People salvage their belongings from a building that was struck by a Russian missile in Vyshhorod, Ukraine. Photograph: Brendan Hoffman/The New York Times

More Ukrainian refugees will arrive in Ireland over the winter due to the destruction of electricity, water and food networks in their home country by Russian missile attacks, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

“I anticipate over the winter period we’ll see. more and more Ukrainians come to Ireland, particularly because of what’s happening there,” the Minister for Enterprise said as he attended a trade meeting in Brussels.

“[Russian president Vladimir] Putin has failed militarily, but now is using energy, food, water as weapons of war, which is reprehensible and we have to stand against that.”

Mr Varadkar described the struggle to house the record numbers of refugees in Ireland as a “very difficult situation”, but said that the Government is examining reusing office buildings, warehouses, and tented accommodation to fill the gap. He also repeated a call for citizens with spare rooms or vacant properties to make them available for use.

READ MORE

[ Some 20,000 holiday homes sought in latest drive to house Ukrainian refugees ]

More than 60,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland so far, a figure that is lower than the number that have arrived in countries closer to Ukraine both in absolute terms and relative to the size of Ireland’s population. Poland and the Czech Republic have registered over 1.4 million and 400,000 Ukrainian refugees respectively, about 3.7 per cent of their populations, compared to Ireland’s roughly 1.2 per cent.

Speaking to the Irish Times in Brussels Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that "people coming from Ukraine have a right to be in Ireland."

However, the levels are unprecedented for Ireland, and combined with rising numbers of asylum seekers from elsewhere have outpaced the capacity of accommodation centres.

Asked whether non-Ukrainian refugees are getting a different level of treatment, Mr Varadkar said it was simply “a fact” that ordinary asylum seekers had a different legal status to the EU special protection status applied to Ukrainians.

“We’ve decided as a European Union that any Ukrainian citizen can come to Ireland, and avail of temporary protection. People who arrive in Ireland as asylum seekers are in a different category. They don’t have the same legal status. And that’s just a fact,” he said.

[ Merkel says she didn’t have political strength to influence Putin ]

Mr Varadkar said his department issues 40,000 work permits and visas each year to people coming to Ireland for work, and that this was the correct route for people moving for economic reasons.

“Ireland is not a hard country to get into in that regard, and as you know, many have their asylum applications refused because they are actually economic migrants who didn’t go about it the right way, which is to apply for a work permit or work visa,” he said.