Man killed in road traffic crash in Co Clare

Gardaí in Ennis have appealed for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

A man has died following a road traffic crash in Co Clare on Thursday.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident in the village of Clooney, on the outskirts of Ennis.

The two vehicle crash, which involved a car and a truck, occurred on the R352 at about 2pm. The driver of the car, a man aged in his 50s, was killed in the incident.

His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place in the coming days.

READ MORE

The R352 Ennis to Portumna road is currently closed and local diversions are in place as Garda forensic collision investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. The road is expected to remain closed overnight.

Gardaí in Ennis have appealed for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users with camera footage from the R352 Ennis to Portumna road and surrounding roads between 1.15pm and 2pm on Thursday are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.