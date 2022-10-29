David Walliams sends video message of support to Creeslough schoolchildren

David Walliams said he would send books to Scoil Mhuire as part of his effort to support the community. Photograph: Phillip Massey/Getty Images

Children’s author and comedian David Walliams has sent a special message of support to children in a local national school in Creeslough, Co Donegal, following the explosion in the Applegreen petrol station in the town earlier this month in which ten people died.

Scoil Mhuire, Creeslough, posted a video on Facebook which the Britain’s Got Talent judge had sent to them earlier this week.

In the video message, Mr Walliams said he wanted to make his own small effort to help “cheer up” the children.

“Like everyone else in the world I heard about the tragic accident in the village of Creeslough,” he said. “And I wanted to send all my love to everyone affected by it, particularly you guys at the local school, Scoil Mhuire, and I’m sending some books to the school.

“I hope they will cheer you up. I want you to know, you’re not alone, you’re in my thoughts the whole time and I’m sending all my love to you. Take care everybody.”

Scoil Mhuire said they were “humbled and honoured” to have received this message of support for their pupils and community from the popular children’s book author.

“Thank you David for the lovely gesture.”

Aine Flanagan, the mother of five year old Shauna Flanagan-Garwe and the wife of fifty-year-old Robert Garwe, who both died in the tragedy, posted a message of thanks to David Walliams following his gesture of support.

“David, thank you. I lost my husband Robert and my beautiful daughter Shauna in the tragedy in Creeslough,” she said. “My nephews and nieces have all read your wonderful book. Pray for our injured.”

Other people who passed away in the explosion include Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, James O’Flaherty (48), Jessica Gallagher (24), Hugh Kelly (59), Martin McGill (49), Martina Martin (49) and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

Meanwhile, Walliams is one of the world’s most prolific and successful children’s authors. His books have sold over twenty-six million copies worldwide. He has written ten best-selling children’s books. His first children’s novel The Boy in the Dress was published in 2008.

He has also written three short story collections – The World’s Worst Children, The World’s Worst Children 2, and The World’s Worst Children 3. The 51 year old has also written five children’s picture books.