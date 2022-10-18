Winning €2 million Lotto ticket sold in Co Wexford

The winning ticket in last Saturday’s Lotto jackpot worth €2 million was sold in Canavans Londis store in Gorey, Co Wexford

The winning ticket in last Saturday’s Lotto jackpot worth €2 million was sold in Canavans Londis store in Gorey, Co Wexford, the National Lottery has confirmed.

The winner who has yet to come forward to claim the prize, is the 32nd person to become a Lottery millionaire this year.

The winning quick-pick ticket was sold on Saturday.

Owners Martin and Catherine Canavan have been running the service station for 16 years and said they were thrilled to find out they sold the winning ticket: “I’m so excited, I can barely speak!,” said Ms Canavan.

“We’ve been kept going over the years by our amazing local customers. They are fantastic to us, and I’m so delighted someone has won this life-changing amount of money. We wish the winner the very best of luck with their prize,” she said.

The National Lottery advised whoever has the winning ticket to sign the back of it and contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email mailto:claims@lottery.ie to make arrangements to claim their prize.

Saturday night’s €2 million jackpot winner has become the tenth Lotto jackpot winner of 2022 following wins by players in Mayo, Meath (2), Dublin (3), Wexford, Kilkenny and Galway. The Wexford player has also taken the title of 32nd National Lottery millionaire of the year, the Lotto office said.