Triple-lock system will not block Irish role in EU training mission for Ukraine, says Coveney

The system governing the deployment of Irish troops overseas will not be an obstacle to Ireland participating in a military training mission for Ukraine, Simon Coveney has said. Photograph: PA

The triple-lock system governing the deployment of troops overseas will not be an obstacle to Irish participation in a military training mission for Ukraine, Minister for Defence Simon Coveney has said.

Ireland has indicated it is prepared to contribute to an EU training mission for Ukraine’s military which is currently in the planning stages. The mission will likely consolidate existing bilateral training initiatives and will take place outside Ukraine.

Mr Coveney said the exact parameters for Ireland’s involvement still need to be worked out but that Defence Forces bomb disposal and demining experts may play a role.

“I suspect the number of landmines across Ukraine today are in the many, many thousands. So, there’s going to be a huge amount of work to do to demine large areas and that seems to me to be an obvious area where Ireland could be helpful. In fact, it’s an area where the Ukrainian government has already asked for our help,” he said.

READ MORE

“Ireland has specific skill sets around ordnance and counter-IED [improvised explosive devices] and so on where we could offer specialist training. But we’ll have to wait and see what the make-up looks like.”

Mr Coveney told The Irish Times that he wants to be satisfied the mission is “designed in a way Ireland can be comfortable with. I want our contribution to be focused on protecting lives and helping Ukrainians to protect themselves”.

Extent of involvement

Further details of the proposed training mission are due to be clarified at a meeting of the European Council on October 17th, at which point Ireland will decide on the extent of its involvement.

Ireland’s triple-lock system means deployments of troops overseas requires a United Nations’ mandate and the consent of both the Cabinet and Dáil. It is highly unlikely the EU mission will get a UN mandate as Russia enjoys a permanent seat on the security council, where it has a veto.

The Minister said he does not believe this will be a barrier to Ireland providing assistance to Ukraine as the triple-lock does not apply to training missions. Irish participation in the EU training mission in Mali, did not require a UN mandate, he said. The triple-lock also does not apply to contingents of fewer than 12 personnel or to unarmed troops.

“The nature of a training mission is very different. There isn’t any armed fire or risk of that,” the Minister said.

The Minister said Ireland has already given about €55 million in non-lethal aid to Ukraine which has been used to purchase non-lethal supplies such as body armour, fuel and medical kits. This was provided through the European Peace Fund. In total EU countries have given about €2.5 in military aid.

Ireland has also flown 22 injured Ukrainians to Dublin for medical treatment as part of an EU initiative. It has offered to provide medical evacuation for more than 130 people so far.