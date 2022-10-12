Man (20s) dies after two-car collision near Kenmare in Co Kerry

Diversion are in place on the N70 at Dromquinna near Kenmare following a fatal two car crash on Wednesday evening. Photograph: PA Wire

A man in his 20s has died following a two car collision near Kenmare in Co Kerry.

The incident happened at about 5.50pm on Wednesday on the N70 at Dromquinna.

Gardaí said the man, a rear seat passenger, was fatally injured in the incident and that a postmortem would be carried out at University Hospital Kerry at a later date.

“The female driver in her 20s received medical attention at the scene and the male (20s) front seat passenger was taken to University Hospital Kerry to be treated for his injuries,” the force said in a statement.

“The female driver (40s) and her female passenger (teenager) of the second car were treated at the scene for their injuries.”

The N70 has been partly closed in order to preserve the scene of the crash for an examination by forensic collision investigators on Thursday morning. Local diversion are expected to remain in place until Thursday afternoon, An Garda Síochána said.

Anyone who witnesses the crash or who has relevant dash cam footage from the Dromquinna area between 5.30pm and 6pm is asked to contact Killarney Garda station on (064) 663 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.