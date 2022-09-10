Man killed and another seriously injured in two car collision in Clare

The scene at Larkin's Cross were the fatal collision occurred. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

Gardaí appealed for witnesses on Saturday morning after a man died and a teenager was seriously injured in two-car collision, on a stretch of road between Limerick and Clare.

The fatal collision happened shortly before 10pm on Friday evening near Larkin’s Cross, situated on the south east Clare side of the county border.

Sources said a car was discovered upturned and on its roof on the road at the scene.

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the R463 in Parteen, Co.Clare on Friday 9th, September 2022. The collision occurred shortly before 10pm and involved two cars,” said a Garda spokesman.

“A man, aged in his 20s, received fatal injuries and was later pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has since been taken to the Morgue at University Hospital Limerick.”

“A second man, in his late teens, and from the same vehicle, was taken to University Hospital Limerick to receive treatment for serious injuries.”

“A technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators is scheduled to take place this morning.”

Local road diversions remain in place.

Appealing for witnesses Gardaí asked that “any road users with video footage (including dash cam)” make this available to investigating officers”.

“Anyone with information can contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”