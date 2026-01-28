‘My son spends hours gaming and on YouTube. He has become slightly overweight and I am worried’

Question

I am the father of two boys who have just turned 12 and 10. Our older son is an easy-going, polite and intelligent child who excels at school and who, generally, seems pretty content with his lot in life.

My issue is his indolent lifestyle. He spends hours in front of a computer screen gaming and watching YouTube videos (like most of his peers) and, while I have no issue with gaming and YouTube per se, over the last year or so he has become slightly overweight. Until last year he played soccer, but at the start of this season announced he wanted to give it up (much to my disappointment). He also gave up GAA a few years ago.

He attends taekwondo lessons twice a week, which he seems to really enjoy, but I’m aware that this is not enough exercise for him. When I was a child, I was extremely active and have continued to play sports and exercise regularly into adulthood, so I find his lack of enthusiasm for athletic activities and fitness very frustrating.

The matter is significantly complicated by the fact that his younger brother, our 10-year-old, is autistic, nonverbal and has an intellectual disability. My wife and I find it extremely challenging and utterly exhausting to parent our younger son, as we don’t have much in the way of support nearby.

By necessity, much – I would say almost all – of our energy, time and attention is spent looking after him. I find that we have little space to make sure that our older boy is eating properly and, in particular, getting enough exercise. I am worried that my older son, who unlike his sibling gives us no trouble at all and is happy to be left to his own devices, is ultimately going to suffer because, due to the challenges associated with raising our younger child, we do not have the bandwidth to make sure he is getting what he needs.

I am particularly concerned at the prospect of him starting secondary school next year while being slightly overweight and not being part of any group/team activities. I fear he might be bullied (although he is a popular and confident child now), and I am also concerned regarding the long-term health problems that might be associated with him being overweight into his teens.

There just don’t seem to be enough hours in the day to attend to both of our son’s needs. (I work full time and my wife has had to give up work to be a full-time carer for our younger child).

Answer

The most important aspect of this issue is that you clearly love your sons and want the very best for them.

In terms of parenting, this is the biggest influence you can have. At 12, your eldest son is able to have a conversation about his life. Perhaps you could be upfront with him about your wish to make more time for him and how you would like to increase his exercise so that he might be happier in himself. The obvious choice might be for you and him to begin hiking or some outdoor activity but this may not be very possible and yet, it is something he might understand as a sadness for you.

You could suggest that you both come up with ideas for the whole family to become more fit (even if it means very simple things) and then select from the list something to try. It would be fun for him to monitor your activity and to rate your success and also you might try some reward system for him too – it is surprising the motivation that can come from putting a tick on a daily wall plan and then have a monthly event that you both can both do if you reached your goals, for example he might pick a movie or you might pick a football match.

That he loves taekwondo is excellent and you might consider chatting to his coaches to see if they could encourage further physical activity and advancement in the sport. He will be encouraged by anyone who is interested in his development, so think of wider family members who could get involved with him too. You worry about future bullying and while this is always possible, he is not presenting as vulnerable at the moment.

Confidence is the antidote to bullying and this grows when a person has faith in themselves and can back that up with support from others. If you engage with him about these things, he will have a language and capacity to understand what is happening to him and get a sense of the wider support network that is available to him.

As a parent, and a significant person in his life, your influence is greatest if you model what you want him to pick up – are you looking after all aspects of your own life, mentally, emotionally and physically? If any of these aspects need tweaking (and most of us need to address some) then take them on for him as well as yourself.

Love ensures that we do our best for those we care for, but in order to do this, we too need to be resourced, and this has to be factored in. Your wife and you have a huge responsibility to your second son and in order to be able to meet this need, you both will need to factor in self-care.

This does not always make it to top of the priority list but should be considered essential for your individual wellbeing and that of everyone in the family.