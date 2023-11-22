Almost quarter of Irish population qualify as ‘binge drinkers’ despite decreased alcohol consumption

The survey asked respondents about a range of health factors including their general health, smoking and alcohol awareness and consumption.

Alcohol consumption in the Republic has decreased but almost a quarter of the population meet the health criteria for “binge drinkers”, according to the results of the 2023 Healthy Ireland Survey.

The eight Healthy Ireland Survey conducted by Ipsos in association with the Department of Health gathered responses from a representative sample of 7,411 people aged 15 and between October 2022 and April 2023.

The survey asked respondents about a range of health factors including their general health, smoking, alcohol awareness and consumption; mental health antibiotic awareness and awareness of drugs and suicide.

It found the vast majority of people, some 86 per cent reported their quality of life as “good” or “very good”.

The survey found that the prevalence of smoking is stable, with similar levels to those prevalent in the years 2021-2022. Some 18 per cent of people said they were current smokers, 14 per cent said they smoked daily and 4 per cent said they smoked occasionally. The figures represent a significant reduction from 2015, when 23 per cent said they smoked.

However, the survey found use of e-cigarettes has increased to about 8 per cent of the population. While e-cigarettes are seen as a valuable aid for smokers who want to quit, usage rates have risen from 6 per cent last year and are highest among 15-24 year-olds.

The proportion of the population drinking alcohol in the previous 12 months is 70 per cent, down from 75 per cent reported in 2018. But almost a quarter, 24 per cent of the population are considered binge drinkers as they said they drink six or more standard drinks on a typical drinking occasion.

Almost one third, 30 per cent, reported having used drugs in their lifetime, 6 per cent reported drug use in the previous 30 days and 5 per cent in the last year (more than 30 days ago. The most prevalent illicit drug used in the last year was cannabis, which was used by 6 per cent of the population. This was three times the level of usage of cocaine, the next most common drug.

Just 5 per cent of people said their quality of life was “poor” or “very poor”. The average 2023 Energy and Vitality Index score, with higher scores indicating positive mental health, is 65.3. This has increased from 62.4 in 2021 but remains below levels measured in 2016 (67.8).

Some 69 per cent of respondents know someone who has died by suicide, with 15 per cent reporting that someone close to them died in this way.

In terms of health service use, 76 per cent reported visiting a GP in the previous 12 months, while 16 per cent had visited an emergency department.

Some 41 per cent of the population report taking an antibiotic in the last 12 months, significantly higher than the 27 per cent reported during the pandemic in 2021, and 2 per cent higher than the proportion in 2017.

Chief Medical Officer, Prof Breda Smyth, said “we have seen some encouraging trends in the 2023 Survey, indicating some improvements in population health and in some key lifestyle risk factors such as alcohol consumption”.

“These figures reaffirm the need for robust initiatives that support us all to live happier, healthier lives, such as the Public Health (Alcohol) Act, 2018 and the forthcoming Public Health (Tobacco Products & Nicotine Inhaling Products) Bill.”