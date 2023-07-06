HSE staff member earned almost €1m in 2022, report reveals

One member of HSE staff received almost €1m in salary last year as the HSE’s pay bill surged by €730m to €7.16 billion.

The 2022 HSE annual report shows that eight HSE staff received between €500,000 and €980,000 in pay last year.

The top earner received €974,000.

The report also discloses that former HSE chief executive Paul Reid received €399,182 for 11 months work last year.

READ MORE

Mr Reid stepped down from his post on December 1st last and his package last year was made up of basic pay of €339,549, allowances of €45,838 and benefit in kind (BIK) of €13,795.

HSE chief financial office Stephen Mulvany received €90,379 for serving as acting chief executive from October 3rd to the end of December.

The accounts show that the HSE last year recorded a deficit of €185.16m as the HSE’s overall spend increased by €1.7bn or 8 per cent from €21.64bn to €23.36bn.

The figures show that the numbers of people earning more than €100,000 at the HSE last year increased by 808 from 3,982 to 4,790 last year.

Along with the eight earning over €500,000 a further 352 earned between €500,000 and €250,000; 859 between €200,000 and €250,000; 977 earned between €150,000 and €200,000 and 2,594 earned between €100,000 and €150,000.

The report discloses that the HSE received funding of €2bn from the Department of Health in 2022 to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also reveals that the HSE has incurred an overall write down of Covid-19 vaccine stocks of €94.4m. The write-off for expiry are based on stocks that are out of date as at the end of December and those that are due to be out of date or no longer considered to have utility in the programme during 2023.

On the Covid-19 spend last year, the PPE spend was €146m, the spend on Covid-19 Vaccination Programme totalled €425m; Covid-19 testing and tracing at €408m; the costs of securing private hospital capacity at €173m; Acute Hospital and Community Covid-19 costs at €598m and an overall €208m cost attached to the Pandemic Special Recognition Payment.

The HSE’s pension bill last year increased from €811.37m to €898.07m made up of €158.98m in one-off lump sum and gratuity payments and €739m in ongoing pension payments.

The HSE’s overtime bill increased from €240.33m to €276.57m as its agency bill rose from €568.45m to €619.5m.

Numbers employed by the HSE last year increased by 3,719 from 85,508 to 89,227.