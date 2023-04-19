Robert Watt rejects ‘most’ of Holohan report findings and reveals laptop ‘hack’

Robert Watt has strongly rejected “most” of the findings of a report into the abandoned secondment of Dr Tony Holohan - also telling an Oireachtas committee that an attempt to brief Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on the details of the proposal failed because the minister’s laptop was “hacked”.

Speaking at the Oireachtas finance committee on Wednesday, Mr Watt said he rejects “most of the findings of the report” - which has been accepted by the Government.

Mr Watt, who was a key participant in the process, said he rejected a conclusion in a report published this week into the process that Dr Holohan should not have been as involved as he was in aspects of the arrangement which was to see him take up a public health professorship in Trinity College Dublin (TCD).

The secretary general at the Department of Health staunchly defended the process, acknowledging briefly some communications shortcomings, but rejected the characterisation of it in the report, the findings, and also TDs’ descriptions of it as a “very casual arrangement”.

Mr Watt also disclosed that while Mr Donnelly knew of the plan “in generality” and there was an attempt to send him a more detailed note to the minister while he was away in the United States - but that his computer was “hacked” and that afterwards it “slipped our mind”.

Mr Watt also argued that the €2 million to be associated with the proposal would be disbursed beyond TCD, rather than to the university itself.

He argued the letter of intent didn’t constitute an agreement but an intention to allocate funding through the Health Research Board after a competitive process, leading to heated disagreements over the meaning of the letter between Mr Watt and Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty, who said the letter states the funding would go to TCD in “black and white”.

Asked if he agreed with the report’s verdict on the structure of the process, Mr Watt said “no, I don’t agree with it”.

Asked about the finding that the funding “bypassed all accepted protocols”, he also said he did not accept this.

The report also outlined the strong rejection of a contention by Mr Watt that the Tánaiste’s chief of staff, Deirdre Gillane, knew about the details of the proposal. Ms Gillane strongly rejected this contention, in the body of an email published alongside the main report. At the committee on Wednesday, Mr Watt said that he accepted the substance of what Ms Gillane said about what she knew, and when she knew it.

Mr Donnelly earlier sided with the Tánaiste’s chief of staff over Mr Watt in a dispute over the botched secondment.

Mr Donnelly said it was clear that the account of Ms Gillane, as set out in a report on the controversy, was correct.

Ms Gillane did not have the details on the planned secondment of Dr Holohan, the former chief medical officer, to Trinity College Dublin until the time she indicated in the report published this week, he told the committee.

In April 2022, Dr Holohan said he had decided not to proceed with the secondment to a professorship at Trinity College, following controversy over the salary arrangements.

Mr Watt, who was centrally involved in arranging the secondment, had claimed Ms Gillane had been informed of the details of the appointment.

However, Ms Gillane, the then chief of staff in the Department of the Taoiseach, said Mr Watt’s claims that she had been fully informed were “wholly without foundation” and described his remarks as “inaccurate and unwarranted”, according to the report.

Asked about the divergence in accounts between the two officials, the Minister said he agreed with Ms Gillane’s. There may have been a “misunderstanding in testimony” as to when Ms Gillane was informed of the secondment, he suggested, but it was clear this took place “late in the day”.

He said he did not intend to take any action, pointing about that Mr Watt was appearing before the Oireachtas finance committee on Wednesday and he, the Minister, was before the health committee. “That’s a very substantial amount of accountability based on a secondment that never happened.”

Everyone involved acted “in good faith”, he told Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane.