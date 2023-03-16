Crowded emergency departments the ‘new normal’ in health system - IMO

Dr Mick Molloy of the Irish Medical Organisation’s Consultants Committee has said that crowded emergency departments were the “new normal” in the health system.

“This is no longer a surge, This is our new normal. This is the level of attendance across the country, it’s not one individual hospital,” he told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

Patients who had been on waiting lists for years viewed emergency departments as a way to get their surgery, he said. “They see the emergency department as the only solution. Now, add to that we’ve got a rapidly ageing GP population and not enough people coming in to replace the GPs who retire. And the extreme difficulty there is with getting GP appointments at the moment because of the limited number of GPs and the capacity deficits,” he said.

The hospital system has been under intense pressure leading into the St Patrick’s Day weekend, with trolley numbers climbing and University Hospital Limerick (UHL) cancelling non-urgent surgery.

READ MORE

The HSE said patients attending EDs this weekend can expect to experience long waiting times. Hospital teams across the country, together with the HSE national team are working hard to do all they can to reduce the length of time patients wait in Emergency Departments – particularly as we come in to what is traditionally a very busy weekend in our EDs,” it said.

UHL said it had cancelled non-urgent surgery due to “high numbers of inpatients and extremely high numbers of sick patients presenting at the Emergency Department”. It asked the public “to consider all available healthcare options, to help avoid long waits for assessment in the ED”.

Mr Molloy described EDs as “the pressure valve in the system”.

“So those who enter the emergency department don’t all need to be admitted. Of the 100 patients who come into the emergency department, only about 20 to 22 of those need to be admitted to the acute system,” he said. “We just don’t have the bed capacity to admit all those patients now. So there were bed capacity reports done over two decades ago when the current Tánaiste was Minister for Health, which promised an additional 5000 beds by 2011. That has never happened.”

Every hospital was trying to perform “far in excess” of how they were planned, he said.

“In fact, the hospital system and the health service wasn’t really planned in an organised way. It’s developed over the last 200 years. We’re now in a situation where the population demand is so much that the current bed capacity, and indeed the bed capacity has been recognised for two decades, is insufficient to deal with the population we have,” Mr Molloy said.

He added that overcrowding was a direct result of not investing in bed capacity. “It has to be developed in two particular ways. One, the acute bed capacity, which would supply the patient demand coming from the emergency department, needs to be significantly enhanced. And secondly, bed capacity in the elective hospital system, which really is very minimal at the moment, also needs to be developed to a point where people don’t see an emergency department as the only way into a hospital,” he said.

Mr Molloy said people waiting years for surgery “turn up” in EDs until they get admitted to have their surgery. When asked about plans for new units, Dr Molloy responded: “There are lots of plans, but I think you could build a house with all the plans and you could certainly build a hospital with all the reports that have been published, you’d certainly have enough material for foundations,” he said.

“If half a million people came from abroad today and there was no hotel accommodation for them you would not have the same situation the next year. That is the volume of people potentially who are left without beds every single year because there’s no hospital capacity and it’s a year-on-year problem,” he said.

“But the issue is we should never have a single person on a trolley. There should always be capacity for that. Our hospital system shouldn’t be operating [at] greater than 85 per cent capacity in the largest hospitals and medium sized hospitals should never be operating [at] more than 75 per cent capacity. In fact, some of the hospitals are already operating at 100, 110 and 130 per cent on a daily basis, which is unsafe, and people do die unnecessarily because of this,” he added.

Mr Molloy said those on trolleys are those whose care is deemed less urgent. “Apart from increasing the capacity dramatically, there’s very little else that can be done,” he said.

He also said that extra beds announced by successive Governments were not being felt in the system. “I don’t understand the maths of somebody, a minister or representative from the HSE or Department of Health, coming on every Christmas and telling us we added this number of extra beds into the system. When I look at the system I go ‘hang on, there’s nothing extra’. They must have taken a lot of beds out every year if we’re at this point now where they say there’s 2,000 extra, but I don’t see an extra bed in the system,” he said.