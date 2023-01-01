Ireland’s first babies of 2023 welcomed minutes after midnight

Mother Anna Gec with her baby girl, Laura, who was the first baby to be born at the Rotunda Hospital in 2023, when she was delivered at 12:47am

One of Ireland’s first babies of 2023 was born at six minutes past midnight on New Year’s Day at Cork University Maternity Hospital.

Katarina Olejnikova and her partner Frantisek Olenik welcomed their baby boy at 12.06am. The baby is to be named Frantisek.

At 12.54am, baby Fiona was born to parents Irina Guliaeva and Viacheslav Ponezha in Cork University Hospital.

Another baby girl was born at quarter past one to mother Sally McCarthy and Denis McCarthy, to be named Holly. Katherine Butler and her partner Padraig Butler welcomed a baby boy at 3.47am. They have not yet decided on a name.

The first baby born in the Coombe hospital in 2023 was Nicolas Andrzej Urban, who was born at 12.55am on New Year’s Day weighing 3,950g (8lb 7oz).

Nicolas is the fourth child, and second son, for Daniel and Malgorzata Urban, from Tallaght.

Mother Malgorzata Urban with baby Nicolas in the Coombe hospital, who was born at 12.55am

Master of the Coombe hospital, Prof Michael O’Connell, said he was “very pleased” to announce the arrival of the first baby in 2023 in the Coombe.

“Both mother and baby are doing very well and I would like to express my gratitude to the hardworking doctors, midwives and all the associated staff of the Coombe who work to ensure the arrival of, on average, 19 babies every day of the year,” he said.

“We look forward to continuing to provide first-class care for mothers and babies in 2023 and I wish baby Nicolas and his loving parents Daniel and Malgorzata and his sisters Emelia (14) Liliana (4) and brother Liam (9) the very best for the future.”

Meanwhile, the first baby in the Rotunda Hospital, named Laura, was born at 12:47am to mother Anna Gec.

In University Hospital Kerry, a baby boy, not yet named, was born at 1.07am to parents Anne Marie Aherne and Martin Murphy.

In University Hospital Waterford, one baby girl named Emily, was born to parents Rebecca Purcell and Gary Butler shortly after 9am.