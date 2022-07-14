Man (75) suffered brain haemorrhage when he fell while visiting Spike Island in Cork, inquest hears

A 75-year-old man, who suffered a brain haemorrhage when he fell and hit his head while visiting Spike Island in Cork Harbour, was left waiting almost two hours for an ambulance after two other ambulances were diverted to more high priority calls, an inquest heard.

Edmond Horgan, a retired garda from Crosstown, Killarney, Co Kerry, died at Cork University Hospital on July 8th, 2021, less than 24 hours after being rushed there by ambulance, following a fall while walking up a gangway from a ferry to Spike Island shortly after 11am on July 7th, 2021.

The inquest at Cork City Coroner’s Court heard evidence from Advanced HSE Paramedic, James O’Brien that the National Ambulance Service Control Centre received the original call at 11.32am, and other ambulances were dispatched to deal with the case but were diverted elsewhere.

Mr O’Brien and his colleague, Paul Murray, who are based in Dungarvan in Co Waterford, were just after clearing the delivery of a patient at the Mercy University Hospital in Cork when they were dispatched at 12.47pm to go to Cobh to attend to Mr Horgan and they arrived there at 1.22pm.

He told how they carried out various tests on Mr Horgan, who was conscious and lucid, including performing an ECG and setting up IV access, and they departed for CUH at 1.59pm but, as they were passing by Mahon Shopping Centre, Mr Horgan began to lose consciousness and vomited twice.

Mr O’Brien, who was in the back of the ambulance with Mr Horgan, immediately contacted CUH to advise them that he believed that Mr Horgan may have had a brain bleed and when they arrived at CUH ten minutes later a full resuscitation team was on standby to receive him upon transfer.

The inquest heard that Mr Horgan was transferred into the care of the CUH Resuscitation Team within a minute of arrival at the hospital, but he had suffered a significant brain bleed and his condition deteriorated and he died at the hospital the following day.

Mr O’Brien said that diverting ambulances from one call out to more high priority cases, as happened in Mr Horgan’s case, was a common occurrence within the National Ambulance Service as the service was “completely under resourced ... and you can get lucky or unlucky”.

Questioned by members of Mr Horgan’s family, Mr O’Brien said that when he and his colleague were told by the NAS dispatcher to attend to Mr Horgan in Cobh, they had no idea how many ambulances have been already dispatched to the deal with the casualty and diverted elsewhere.

“We know nothing about dispatching — for me, in this case there was no delay — we go job to job,” said Mr O’Brien, adding that the issue of why it took almost two hours for an ambulance to reach Mr Horgan was a question that should be directed at NAS management.

Mr O’Brien said Mr Horgan was lucid with a Glasgow Coma Scale reading of 15 which was good and, while he had told him he was anticoagulant medication, he didn’t have any major concerns for him as he had walked into the ambulance and engaged fully with him until he suddenly deteriorated.

Mr O’Brien’s assessment followed similar evidence from Noel McCarthy, head of the tour guides on the day and a trained first responder with Spike Island Development Company, who checked Mr Horgan after he fell on the gangway.

He went down to Mr Horgan, who had lost consciousness momentarily, and Mr Horgan told him he had no recollection of what happened, but he was aware of who and where he was, and he showed a good level of responsiveness and engaged fully with him and wanted to continue with the tour.

Mr McCarthy said he persuaded Mr Horgan to return to Cobh for medical assessment and he rang the National Ambulance Service at 11.29am to tell them what had happened and that Mr Horgan was lucid and responsive and would be in Cobh to be collected by a NAS ambulance.

He said that once before in 2020, he had requested an air ambulance when a man had a heart attack on the island. But Mr Horgan continued to be lucid and engage well and the practice was not to call the air ambulance unless there was a threat to life such as somebody suffering a cardiac arrest.

Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster said Mr Horgan had not suffered any skull fracture in his fall but had suffered a subdural haemorrhage in the brain which can often be quite slow but as the volume of blood and pressure builds up can lead to a sudden loss of consciousness.

She said that the cause of death in the case was a traumatic subdural haemmorhage with sub arachnoid haemorrhage with hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy — or shortage of blood flow and oxygen to the brain — due to a fall.

Questioned by Mr Horgan’s family about the original categorisation of Mr Horgan’s case as non-life threatening, Dr Bolster said she was not a clinician and could not comment but as a general principle, the sooner a patient got to hospital, the better their chance of survival.

However, she did point out that even if somebody does get to hospital quickly, people on anticoagulant medication, such as Mr Horgan, do bleed more quickly if they get a brain bleed and those over 75 years of age on anticoagulant medication have a mortality rate of 60pc.

Cork City Coroner, Philip Comyn noted the original ambulance dispatched to Mr Horgan was diverted for reasons unknown to the inquest and this also happened a second time when another ambulance was diverted to a higher priority case, leading to a delay of over an hour and 50 minutes.

He noted that Mr Horgan’s deterioration was ultimately very rapid, just ten minutes out from CUH, but the event which precipitated his death was an accidental fall on the gangway and he returned an accidental verdict before extending his sympathies to Mr Horgan’s family on their sad loss.