Ireland’s best cheeses, ribs roasts, ice cream and more: Winners of the Great Taste awards 2023 revealed

In a bumper year for Irish food producers, 27 three-star Great Taste Awards, the highest accolade in the competition, have been won by entrants from the Republic and Northern Ireland, up from 16 last year.

More than 14,000 food and drink products from 109 countries were assessed by 500 industry experts over the course of 89 judging days in London and Dorset, and only 1.8 per cent of them were awarded three stars.

Awards were also made at two-star and one-star level and Ireland claimed a total of 674 awards, 526 by companies in the Republic and 148 from Northern Ireland. Although administered in the UK, by the Guild of Fine Food, products made anywhere in the world can be entered for these awards, which the organisers say are the largest global accreditation scheme for food and drink. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the awards.

Entries are blind tasted at Great Taste Awards judging sessions.

Two entrants from the Republic of Ireland secured three-star awards for two of their products – Boyne Valley Cheese for its Rathkenny and Boyne Valley Bán cheeses and Lidl Ireland for its Irish Angus Rib Roast on the Bone (28-day matured) and its Irish Deluxe Angus 3-Rib Roast on the Bone (40-day matured).

READ MORE

Three Northern Ireland food producers also collected three-star awards on the double. Hannan Meats, a former winner of the supreme championship at these awards, was successful at this level for two pork products – Koji Pork Chop and Buttermilk Pork Chop. Baronscourt Estate’s duo of three-star award winners were its Wild Sika Venison Loin and French Rack. Morelli Ice Cream had two varieties singled out for three-star awards – Clotted Cream with Irish Black Butter and Pistachio Swirl.

There were three-star debuts from smaller companies as well as bigger brands. The Granville Hotel in Waterford was awarded three stars for its raspberry jam and there was success at this level too for Folláin Teoranta’s passion fruit curd. Birdhouse, a fried chicken outlet in Galway city, won three stars for its Mango Mazzaleen sauce, as did Cork Chilli Company for its Bangin’ Barbecue sauce.

Judging underway at the Great Taste awards 2023.

All of the three-star winning products will be blind tasted and judged again to decide the regional winners and the 2023 supreme champion, the results of which will be revealed at an event in London on September 11th.

The complete list of Great Taste one-, two- and three-star winners is available here.

Three-star Great Taste Award winners: Republic of Ireland

Granville Hotel: Granville Raspberry Jam

Folláin Teoranta: Folláin Passion Fruit Curd

Birdhouse: Mango Mazzaleen

Cork Chilli Company: Bangin’ Barbecue

Musgrave Retail Partners Ireland: Signature Tastes Smoked Rack of Bacon

Oliver Carty & Family: Honey and Brown Sugar Slow Cooked Ham on the Bone

Lidl Ireland: Lidl Irish Angus Rib Roast on the Bone 28-day Matured

Lidl Ireland: Irish Deluxe Angus 3-Rib Roast on the Bone

Irish Country Meats: Aldi Specially Selected Wicklow Leg of Lamb

Silver Hill Duck: Silver Hill Confit Duck Legs

Irish Yogurts Clonakilty: Irish Yogurts Clonakilty Half-Fat Creme Fraiche

Durrus Cheese: Durrus Óg

Boyne Valley Cheese: Rathkenny

Boyne Valley Cheese: Boyne Valley Bán

Macroom Buffalo Cheese Products: Macroom Buffalo Ricotta

Green Pastures Donegal: 18% Sour Cream

Scúp Gelato: Natural Yogurt and Blackcurrant Sorbet

Three-star Great Taste Award winners: Northern Ireland