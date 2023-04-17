This vegetarian twist on tarte Tatin makes for a savoury feast

I’ve always been a fan of tarte Tatin. There are so many variations, from apple to caramelised banana to pineapple and rum with a dusting of black pepper. What’s not to love about something roasting and caramelising on a pan then being topped with a blanket of golden puff pastry?

The good news is that savoury versions are wonderful, too. One of my favourites is a tomato Tatin, making the most of sun-soaked seasonal tomatoes at the height of summer. Another version I love is thickly sliced courgette bathed in spicy peanut rayu, topped with puff pastry; such a great combination of flavours and textures.

In this recipe I’m roasting my root vegetables until they’re caramelised and delicious, their depth of flavour condensing in the heat of the oven. Pomegranate molasses is made by simmering pomegranate juice until it reduces down to a thick syrup. It’s sharp, sour and sweet, with fruity notes – so good with the earthy beetroot. Add some creamy goat’s cheese or labneh to bring it all together, and some fresh thyme.

I love the all-butter puff pastry that Mairéad Finnegan of Rollit Pastry makes. Rollit, produced in Co Meath, supplies Dunnes Stores with a range of all-butter pastry for the latter’s Simply Better range. It’s so handy to have in the fridge for last-minute desserts as well as savoury creations such as this.

I like to scatter za’atar on top of this dish when it’s ready to serve. The Middle Eastern herb mixture is available in speciality shops and larger supermarkets. It’s a mix that usually includes oregano, but thyme can also be used, along with toasted sesame seeds, sumac and salt. It’s delicious on so many things, from hummus to fried eggs. Wild thyme is often harvested to make this, but the oregano used is origanum syriacum, Syrian oregano. It has beautiful, soft and almost velvety leaves. It’s well worth growing this variety of oregano in your garden as the fresh leaves can be used to make a za’atar salad, one of the most fragrant and delicious salads, dressed simply with olive oil and lemon juice.

