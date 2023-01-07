Three simple, inexpensive but very satisfying meals to fill you up

You have probably seen the term calorie deficit used in the media and on social media, on fitness and wellbeing accounts. Calorie deficit diets have become increasingly popular over the past year. Originally I was sceptical of the term, and wondered if it was just another fad. But after looking into it, I started to intermittently introduce calorie deficit meals into my own diet.

A calorie deficit is very simple: it’s the practice of consuming less calories than you burn off in a day. For example, if you were to burn 1,500 calories a day by walking and general exercise, you would eat no more than 1,400 calories that day. It makes sense and is one of the few proven ways to watch your weight.

I stay in a calorie deficit mainly on the days I go to the gym. But there are also days when I don’t count calories or track my activity, especially if I am eating somewhere nice, or cooking at home and in need of something nutritious, satisfying and comforting.

These three meals are not designed to be low-calorie, but are frugal and tasty without being too overindulgent, perfect for these weeks after Christmas and New Year. The key to the hash and the fried rice is to use the natural fats from the food to cook with, instead of adding extra fats.

READ MORE

Recipe: Chicken thigh fried rice

Recipe: Smoked bacon hash

Recipe: Caramelised red onion, peperonata and ricotta wrap