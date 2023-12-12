‘High ambition coalition’ join forces with EU in attempt to rescue Cop28 climate talks

A woman poses in front of banners against fossil fuels outside Expo City in Dubai on December 12th during the United Nations Cop28 climate conference. Photograph: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty

A “high ambition coalition” of countries including the EU and climate vulnerable countries have led efforts to rescue the climate talks in Dubai and to secure a strong outcome by pushing for clarity on commitments to eliminate fossil fuels.

Negotiations hit an impasse late on Monday as a proposed text issued by the Cop28 president Sultan Al Jaber was quickly rejected because of weak language on phasing out fossil fuels, with most parties agreeing it would not contain global warming to within 1.5 degrees and rejecting it as an inadequate response to the climate crisis.

The presidency was due to issue a revised decision late on Tuesday or early Wednesday, which Cop28 director general Majid al-Suwaidi said would have all the elements for a substantial outcome.

The previous draft was meant to get countries “to start talking and presenting red lines”, he added. It called for countries to reduce “consumption and production of fossil fuels, in a just, orderly and equitable manner” but did not refer to phase-out.

At a four-hour behind closed doors meeting that ended at 2am on Tuesday, it was clear a large majority of parties were strongly opposed to the wording, with many saying it was also insufficient on adaptation measures for developing countries, climate finance and “means of implementation”.

Saudi Arabia (on behalf of the 22 Arab Group countries) – most of whom are petrostates – insisted the draft text was a very good basis for work, claiming science does not predict or project any phase out of fossil fuels, or zero fossil fuels in 2050, in a world where global temperature rise is kept to within 1.5 degrees – resurrecting a row that dominated the first week of Cop28.

There is clear indication from the science for a deep, rapid and sustained reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, it reiterated, in what was interpreted as an attempt to shift focus away from fossil fuels.

The EU and other high ambition coalition members, it is understood, presented a series of text enhancements to the presidency which is leading the talks which had been due to conclude on Tuesday. It was such a grouping that played a pivotal role in delivering the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Their position was being supported by the “umbrella group” of countries including Australia, the US, the UK, Canada and Japan – some of the world’s largest fossil fuel producing states – who said they will “not be a cosignatory” to “death certificates” for small island states, and demanded a stronger agreement to deal with fossil fuels.

At a media briefing, Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan, who is an EU lead negotiator on climate finance, said any agreement had to comply “with what the science says”.

With the world watching on, he said, “we need to do it to protect our people, to protect our natural systems, and to keep temperature increases below an average 1.5 degrees.”

Cop28 could deliver a fairer, more secure world with better transport and foods systems, he said. “We can’t not do this. We have to do it. So I don’t think failure is an option here, because if we did that, I think people would be dismayed, as climate change hits home, that there wasn’t a commensurate response.”

Following a meeting with Antonio Guterres, he backed the UN secretary general’s call to double ambition in reducing carbon emissions and in bringing climate justice to the world. “I think we can and will do that,” Mr Ryan said.

He expected the second draft, which was due to be circulated late on Tuesday or early Wednesday, would “start to correct the mistakes” in the earlier iteration and align with what needs to be done. There was some speculation that the Cop28 presidency might attempt to have a decision text agreed in one move in coming hours.

German climate envoy Jennifer Morgan said the EU would stay for as long as it takes to get “the clearest signal we can on phasing out fossil fuels ... to build a future that is resilient” and backed by a strong adaptation package for developing countries with enhanced finance commitments.