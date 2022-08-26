Warm and sunny weather as summer holidays come to an end

A file image of people walking along the seafront in Skerries, Co Dublin. It will be a warm and pleasant weekend in most places and into the early days of next week, Met Éireann has said. Photograph: PA

It will be a warm and pleasant weekend in most places and into the early days of next week as many children get ready to return to school.

Temperatures of between 18 and 23 degrees will be experienced in many places for the next five days. It will be warmest in the south of the country on Saturday and in the west and midlands on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

There will be high pressure nearby through the weekend which will keep things largely settled. That comes with the caveat that parts of north-west and west will see some light rain and drizzle, according to Met Éireann forecaster Aoife Kiely.

“Everywhere else will be pleasant on Saturday, getting into the high teens to low twenties and it will warm in the sunshine.

“It will be much the same on Sunday though there may be a few more showers about across the country. But largely we are looking at another dry day with some good sunny spells. Temperatures will be similar to Saturday. It will be warmest in the west of the country on Sunday.

“It is much of the same into the early days of next week. There will be a few more showers, but most places will have a dry day with sunny spells and temperatures between 18 and 22 degrees.”

The fine weather augers well for the many events which are happening outdoors this week. The Ukulele Hooley in Dun Laoghaire returns for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic with events over the weekend culminating in the main concert event in the People’s Park in Dun Laoghaire from 11.30am. Hundreds of ukulele player will participate in the big jam outdoors at 3.15pm followed by four acts Moonberries, the Dublin Ukulele Collective, Christopher Davis-Shannon and Ukulele Tuesday.

The Ukrainian community in Ireland will host family days in Mountjoy Square Park in Dublin from 12pm to 5pm and from 1pm at the Palyanytsya Ukrainian Hub in Wicklow town.

It has been an exceptionally warm August to date in most places. Average day time temperatures at the Phoenix Park of 17.1 degrees is almost two degrees warmer than what might be expected in August.

Similarly rainfall in Dublin has been extremely low with just 14.2mms to date this month. The monthly average for August is 73.1mms. At Cork Airport temperatures of 17.3 degrees were more than two degrees higher than the norm which is 15.2 degrees for the station. Just 13.9mms of rain have fallen in the month to date. The average is 96.8mms.