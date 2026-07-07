Patrick Kielty confirmed to return as Late Late Show host

The Late Late Show: Patrick Kielty succeeded Ryan Tubridy in the presenter's chair in 2023. Photoraph: RTÉ

Patrick Kielty is set to return as host of The Late Late Show for the programme’s 65th season.

There had been speculation over whether Kielty would return after his contract expired about nine weeks ago.

RTÉ confirmed on Tuesday that Kielty signed a new three-year deal which will allow for up to 30 episodes per season.

The comedian and TV presenter from Co Down succeeded Ryan Tubridy in the presenter’s chair in 2023.

“Hosting The Late Late Show is one of the greatest gigs in the world and the past three years have been a joy and a privilege,” Kielty said in a statement.

“The heart of the show will always be our amazing audience and I can’t wait to be part of their Friday nights again from this September.”

Kielty is the fourth permanent presenter of the programme, following in the footsteps of Tubridy, Pat Kenny and Gay Byrne.

[ Hugh Linehan: At 65 years old, isn’t it time for RTÉ to retire The Late Late Show?Opens in new window ]

According to RTÉ, the 2025/26 season of The Late Late show had an average audience of 385,000 viewers per episode.

The broadcaster is yet to confirm a date for the show’s return in September.