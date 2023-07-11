Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly’s performance before PAC is both riveting and tedious

Some of the highlights from Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly's appearance before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee. Video: Oireachtas TV

Paul McCartney recently complained about the trend in live entertainment towards three-hour gigs. Heaven knows what he would have made of Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly’s double-headliner performance at the Public Accounts Committee, where their 180-minute marathon featured loads of hits, with Tubridy at one point going full Late Late Toy Show and declaring “my relationship with the children of Ireland is so important to me. I want them to be happy”.

But there’s a lot of stodge, too, and only a viewer with the heart of a forensic accountant could have kept up with the intricacies of Tubridy’s relationship with Renault, Kelly’s invoicing practices and the minutiae of those barter accounts.

Thank goodness for Kildare North TD Catherine Murphy, who adds spice late by describing Kelly’s insistence that he was “following instructions” in his invoicing on behalf of Tubridy as “the Nuremberg defence”.

The session, broadcast on Virgin Media, is a bit of a Late Late Sigh Show. Somehow it’s both riveting and tedious.

Tubridy and Kelly arrive in low-key power suits, and then, in an opening statement that goes on longer than a Bruce Springsteen album, Tubridy outlines “seven untruths” in RTÉ's characterisation of the payment controversy.

There is, Tubridy says, “a fog of confusion” over his remuneration. He speaks in the grave tones he typically deploys when interviewing a politician or trying to get a child on the Late Late Toy Show to say something nice about Ed Sheeran (concealed inside a nearby Wendy house).

But then, in the end, he turns Total Tubs and opens the spigot by talking about “decent citizens taking my shoulder and my elbow”. The citizens, we gather, are shaking his hand rather than trying to rip his arm off in outrage.

Kelly, appearing before the PAC voluntarily like Tubridy, starts the quieter. But as the hearing goes on and the questioning from the politicians get trickier, his takes over as the dominant voice. Halfway through, this is the Noel Kelly Experience.

As television, rather than as democracy in action, it soon becomes overwhelming, alas. Barter accounts, invoices, travelling roadshows for Renault – it isn’t that your eyes glaze over so much as your soul begins to shrivel. What started as Tubsgate becomes a Bizarre Tubs Triangle – a maze of speechifying, denials and saccharine verbiage.

The violins come out constantly, too. “It’s hard to leave the house,” says Tubridy. Later he says: “I don’t know if any of you have been cancelled before, but let me tell you, you don’t want to be there.”

It ends, as it begins, with PAC chairman Brian Stanley grilling Kelly about his management company and its connections to RTÉ (and his background as a chocolate salesman with Cadbury – a sort of Willa Wonka for Montrose “talent”).

What a journey it’s been, and yet somewhere here we are back where we started. Tubridy may or may not have an RTÉ career when the dust settles – but never again will he feature in a broadcast as simultaneously jaw-dropping and stultifying as this crack at getting PAC off his back.