RTÉ Crisis: Noel Kelly to say Tubridy payments ‘entirely a mess of RTÉ’s own making’

What we know so far

Best reads

Ryan Tubridy has denied he was aware at any time that RTÉ had concealed payments to him, in his opening statement to the Oireachtas committees:

“The third untruth is that I was covertly or secretly overpaid by RTE. I was not overpaid by RTE at any point. I fully accept that I am very well paid but I was paid fully in accordance with my contract.

There are RTE’s under declarations which we challenged them on back in 2020 and are RTE’s over declarations of what they actually paid me in 2020 and 2021. This has caused justifiable anger among my colleagues. I understand their anger. The upshot of RTE’s inaccurate declarations is an impression that I have been less than honest. This is not the case.

The fourth untruth is that was aware that RTE were trying to conceal payments to me. That is not true. I was not aware that RTE were concealing payments to me. RTE acknowledge this in they statement of 27th June 2023 when they stated that Grant Thornton had made no findings against me.”

Kelly will state he first saw signs in March 2020 that RTÉ “might be struggling to understand the correct accounting treatment for what they paid Ryan in 2017, 2018, and 2019″.

The high-powered agent will lay the blame at the feet of RTÉ, with his opening statement stating the fact the broadcaster published incorrect figures on Tubridy’s pay had caused “huge reputation damage to Ryan”.

On who knew about RTÉ underwriting the €75,000 payments from Renault to Tubridy, Kelly will state this information “was widely known within the executive board of RTÉ”. This is likely to be significant at the committee hearing later, given RTÉ previously said only a very small circle appeared to have knowledge of the full terms of this side top-up payments deal.

“Ryan and I have attracted a horrendous amount of criticism and abuse in the past few weeks because he is such a high profile and successful figure in Ireland, and he has been made the poster boy for this scandal. That is undeserved,” Kelly’s opening statement adds.

Noel Kelly is to describe the overpayments controversy surrounding his client Ryan Tubridy, where he was paid significantly higher than publicly disclosed by RTÉ, as an “accident waiting to happen”.

“This issue has caused a lot of distress, It’s entirely a mess of RTÉ's own making,” he will tell the committees.

An opening statement and a 41-page dossier of supporting documents from Noel Kelly has just being sent to politicians on the public accounts committee, we will have the best details of them here shortly

Elsewhere in those documents from RTÉ mentioned earlier, there is more granular detail about the cost to the broadcaster from several events run by Late Late Show sponsor Renault attended by Tubridy. These were part of the now-infamous deal that saw him earn an extra €75,000 a year, which was underwritten and later paid by RTÉ in subsequent years.

RTÉ has disclosed that in fact the total cost of the three events to the broadcaster was around €70,000, between the cost of the events at €47,477 (when paid through the barter account) and €22,000 spent to build the sets.

In a move likely to keep the internal pressure on inside Montrose, RTÉ staff in the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) have said they are to hold a further rally at 1pm tomorrow, to express “their anger and upset and the urgent need for transparency and cultural change at RTÉ for the public and for staff”.

There’s only one story dominating the front pages today. The Star runs with Pac, Sac & Craic, while the Mirror opts for It’s the Late Late Showdown.

What it says in the papers pic.twitter.com/80WBSMl21O — Jack Power (@jackpowerIT) July 11, 2023

In another interesting document, former director general Dee Forbes wrote to Tubridy in March 2020 outlining that RTÉ would commit “to engaging with you or your agent in relation to the production of an annual Late Late Show live event and a fair and equitable distribution of the revenue and net profits therefrom”.

It is unclear if this annual Late Late Show live event refers to the ill-fated Toy Show the Musical, which was in the works at the time inside the national broadcaster. In the end Tubridy had no role in the musical’s production nor its promotion, and the venture ended up losing more than €2 million.

Separate to today’s hearings, RTÉ have sent a batch of documents to follow up on queries raised by politicians in recent committee sessions. Here’s some of the interesting details from those:

RTÉ refused to disclose who were the clients it brought on a trip to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, which cost more than €111,000 paid through the now controversial barter account, as only four guests were on the trip.

The exact cost of bringing clients to a U2 concert in Croke Park in 2017 was €10,184, which covered approximately 40 people for tickets, food, drink and transport.

Another event paid through the barter account in the K Club golf course cost €26,012, between green fees, food and drink, and some merchandise.

Other transactions revealed in the barter account in the documents include €13,730 spent on an Ed Sheeran concert in Croke Park, €3,493 spent attending the Eurovision in Stockholm in 2016, and €20,902 on a client summer party.

The documents also show Noel Kelly is credited in RTÉ with having the initial idea for what became the TV programme Operation Transformation. The credit states the programme grew out of an “initial radio concept created by Noel Kelly”, in reference to an earlier iteration of the idea that featured on Gerry Ryan’s radio show.

While Tubridy and Kelly will first be up before the public accounts committee around 11am, they will then later face questioning from the Oireachtas media committee at around 3pm.

Opening statements, which are usually shared with committee members the evening before a hearing, are not expected to arrive from the pair until about 8.30am this morning.

Good morning, Jack Power here, reporter with The Irish Times. We’ll be bringing you all the news and details from the blockbuster Oireachtas committee hearings featuring Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly today.

The pair will be first up in front of the public accounts committee at around 11am, expect fireworks.