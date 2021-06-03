The Irish Times Summer Nights festival: Everything you need to know

The 2021 Irish Times Summer Nights online festival takes place from the end of June, with a host of high-profile guests including writers, politicians, and actors in conversation with Irish Times journalists.

Supported by Peugeot, the festival takes place over four evenings from Monday, June 28th, to Thursday, July 1st.

The final line-up has now been revealed. The guests for the festival’s opening night are CNN correspondent Donie O’Sullivan, economist and Irish Times columnist David McWilliams, and Moone Boy and Bridesmaids actor Chris O’Dowd.

Among those on the bill for the festival are actor Cillian Murphy, Women’s Six Nations star Linda Djougang, author Roddy Doyle, and singer Chris de Burgh, who will be in conversation with Ross O’Carroll-Kelly creator Paul Howard.

The festival will also feature an interview with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, who will discuss her thoughts on a united Ireland with Irish Times columnist Kathy Sheridan.

International guests for the series include Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maureen Dowd, novelist Elif Shafak, feminist writer Mona Eltahawy, and former British prime minister Gordon Brown, who will talk with Fintan O’Toole about the most pressing issues facing the world.

Among the other hosts are Irish Times writers and editors Jennifer O’Connell, Róisín Ingle, Hugh Linehan, Sorcha Pollak and Patrick Freyne.

This year’s Summer Nights festival follows on from the first such event last July, as well as the Irish Times Winter Nights festival in January. The full programme is below.

How to get tickets

For tickets, go to irishtimes.com/summernights. A single price of €50 admits ticket-holders to all events at the festival. Irish Times digital subscribers can purchase tickets at the discounted price of €25 – just make sure you are signed in to your Irish Times account when booking and the discount will be automatically applied.

All events will be recorded and in the week following the festival, attendees will receive an email with a link so you can catch up on anything you miss, or watch back an event.

All ticket holders will be sent instructions by email on how to join the festival in the afternoon of Monday, June 28th.

The Irish Times Summer Nights programme in full

Monday, June 28th

6.30pm

From Cahersiveen to Capitol Hill

With Donie O’Sullivan & Jennifer O’Connell

CNN correspondent and proud Kerryman Donie O’Sullivan joins us from Washington, DC, to talk to Irish Times columnist Jennifer O’Connell about mental health, the rise of the right and the storming of Capitol Hill.

7.45pm

Fixing Ireland’s Housing Problem

With David McWilliams & Jennifer Bray

Housing will be a deciding factor in the next general election. Irish Times columnist David McWilliams talks to Irish Times political correspondent Jennifer Bray about equitable solutions to a national crisis.

Actor Chris O’Dowd. Photograph: Parisatag Hizadeh/BBC Pictures

9pm

A (Ros)Common Man

With Chris O’Dowd & Patrick Freyne

Ten years after his career-changing comedy Bridesmaids, Moone Boy actor Chris O’Dowd talks to Irish Times features writer Patrick Freyne about Hollywood and fatherhood.

Tuesday, June 29th

Novelist Elif Shafak. Photograph: Leonardo Cendamo/Getty Images

6.30pm

The Politics of Fiction

With Elif Shafak & Sorcha Pollak

Turkish-born novelist and thinker Elif Shafak talks to New to the Parish writer Sorcha Pollak about how art intersects with pressing global issues, from women’s rights to refugees.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald will discuss her thoughts on a united Ireland. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

7.45pm

The Next Taoiseach?

With Mary Lou McDonald & Kathy Sheridan

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald could be this country’s first woman Taoiseach. Irish Times columnist Kathy Sheridan talks to her about her life, her politics and her thoughts on a united Ireland.

Chris de Burgh on stage in December 2014. Photograph: Franziska Krug/Getty Images

9pm

Lads In Red

With Chris de Burgh & Paul Howard

As he prepares to get back on the road for the first time in more than a year, singer Chris de Burgh talks to Ross O’Carroll-Kelly creator Paul Howard about his storied musical career.

Wednesday, June 30th

Ireland’s Linda Djougang will be in discussion with Joanne O’Riordan. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

6.30pm

Front Line to Front Row

With Linda Djougang & Joanne O’Riordan

Star of the Women’s Six Nations Linda Djougang answers Ireland’s call both as a student nurse and on the rugby pitch. She talks to Irish Times columnist Joanne O’Riordan about performing under pressure.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maureen Dowd. Photograph: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Glamour

7.45pm

Looking for America

With Maureen Dowd & Hugh Linehan

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maureen Dowd has been a columnist on The New York Times Op-Ed page since 1995. Irish Times Arts and Culture Editor Hugh Linehan asks her about Biden’s America and the legacy of Trump.

Former British PM Gordon Brown will be in discussion with Fintan O’Toole. Photograph: Maxwells

9pm

Seven Ways to Change The World

With Gordon Brown & Fintan O’Toole

Former British prime minister and leader of the British Labour Party Gordon Brown talks to Irish Times columnist Fintan O’Toole about the most pressing problems facing the world and how to fix them.

Thursday, July 1st

6.30pm

Necessary Sins for Women & Girls

With Mona Eltahawy & Róisín Ingle

Feminist firebrand and author Mona Eltahawy tells Irish Times columnist Róisín Ingle why women and girls should be angry, ambitious, profane and even violent in order to dismantle the patriarchy.

7.45pm

Accidental Activists

With Cillian Murphy & Joanne O’Riordan

Actor Cillian Murphy talks to Irish Times columnist and disability rights campaigner Joanne O’Riordan about playing a blinder, the importance of civic engagement and why he has written a book about empathy.

Writer Roddy Doyle. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

9pm

Love & Commitments

With Roddy Doyle & Fintan O’Toole

Booker Prize-winning author Roddy Doyle talks about his literary life and times with old friend and fellow Dubliner Fintan O’Toole.